Effective: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional minor flooding is possible Saturday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 12/09 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE 13/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.9/ 1.4 1 MINOR JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 12/09 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 6.7/ 7.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1-2 NONE 12/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 1 MINOR REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.2/ 1.7 2 NONE 12/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.5/ 2.0 1.3/ 1.8 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 1.2/ 1.7 2 NONE 13/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.3/ 1.8 1 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.9/ 1.4 2.0/ 2.5 0 NONE 12/09 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 2.1/ 2.6 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.9/ 2.3 0 NONE 13/10 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR

