Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Citrus City, or near Palmhurst, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, La Joya, Palmhurst, Sharyland, Alton, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School, Abram-Perezville and Doffing. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 844 and 850. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, King George, Madison, Nelson, Northern Fauquier, Orange, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Western Loudoun. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Heat Advisory issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 14:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illness.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hernando; Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Pasco County in west central Florida Southwestern Hernando County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Port Richey East, or near New Port Richey, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Clearwater, Safety Harbor, New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, New Port Richey East and Shady Hills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the times of the evening high tides. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tide is 7.0 feet at around 1020 PM PDT this evening. In addition, a long-period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Waves will continue to decrease this morning.
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 702 THROUGH 706 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing overnight into Thursday morning. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds can be expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels may result in new fire starts.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:18:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-12 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated Surf From The Bering Strait to Point Hope Starting Tonight Northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected to develop tonight over the southern Chukchi Sea, and to continue into Monday. This will cause elevated surf with minor beach erosion along the coast from the Bering Strait to Point Hope. Of particular concern are northwest facing coastlines such as at Shishmaref, Deering and Kotzebue. Locations such as Point Hope and Kivalina are not expected to receive elevated surf.
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 20:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Pendleton FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Virginia and eastern West Virginia, including the following areas: in Virginia, Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. In eastern West Virginia, Eastern Pendleton and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and numerous thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Rainfall amounts will average around 1 to 1.5 inches across the area, but locally higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely and much of that may fall in a one to two hour timeframe. Heavy rain in short periods of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with potential flash flooding in urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Brown, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-11 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Brown; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union; Warren PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog can be expected through mid morning. Some of the fog will be locally dense, reducing visibilities to below a half mile at times. Please use extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Richmond (Staten Is.) by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief and localized minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline tonight. Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline Thursday Night, with up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is a possibility Saturday Night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 12/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.6/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 6.2/ 6.8 0.8/ 1.3 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.6/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.6/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 13/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.8/ 7.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Marlboro by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marlboro Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marlboro County through 630 AM EDT At 531 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cheraw to near Patrick. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Locations impacted include Bennettsville, Mccoll, Clio, Wallace, Brownsville, Chavistown, Dunbar, Blenheim and Tatum. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Eastern Union, Hudson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Eastern Union; Hudson COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) County. * WHEN...This evening. * IMPACTS...Brief and localized minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline tonight. Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline Thursday Night, with up to 1 foot of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is a possibility Saturday Night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 NONE 12/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.6/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 6.2/ 6.8 0.8/ 1.3 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.6/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.9/ 7.4 1.6/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE 13/09 AM 6.2/ 6.7 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.8/ 7.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Badin Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Badin Lake, Badin, Denton, Eldorado, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Ulah and High Rock Boat Dock Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 03:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-12 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 345 AM MDT At 300 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Augusta, or 15 miles southwest of Choteau, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fairfield. This includes the following highways Highway 287 between mile markers 42 and 59. Highway 89 between mile markers 23 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
Flood Advisory issued for Galveston by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Galveston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Coastal Galveston County in Southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 641 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms with more moderate to heavy rain expected. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past hour. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with further storms developing. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Texas City, La Marque, Hitchcock and Bayou Vista. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional minor flooding is possible Saturday night. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE 12/09 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 13/10 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 NONE ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.9/ 1.4 1 NONE 12/09 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 0.5/ 1.0 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 6.4/ 6.9 0.8/ 1.3 0.7/ 1.1 1 NONE 13/09 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.5/ 2.0 0.9/ 1.4 1 MINOR JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 6.8/ 7.3 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE 12/09 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.5/ 1.0 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 6.7/ 7.2 0.8/ 1.3 0.2/ 0.8 0 NONE 13/10 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0 MINOR EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.5/ 1.0 1-2 NONE 12/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.2/ 1.7 0.4/ 0.9 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.2/ 0.8 1 NONE 13/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 1 MINOR REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/08 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.7/ 1.1 1.2/ 1.7 2 NONE 12/09 PM 6.2/ 6.7 1.5/ 2.0 1.3/ 1.8 1 MINOR 13/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.8/ 1.3 1.2/ 1.7 2 NONE 13/10 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.3/ 1.8 1 MINOR HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.9/ 1.4 2.0/ 2.5 0 NONE 12/09 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 2.1/ 2.6 0 MINOR 13/10 AM 5.4/ 5.9 0.8/ 1.3 1.9/ 2.3 0 NONE 13/10 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 2.0/ 2.5 0 MINOR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey and central and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding may be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/10 AM 5.7 0.0 1.0 None 12/11 PM 7.2 1.5 1.1 Minor 13/11 AM 6.0 0.3 1.1 None 13/11 PM 6.9 1.2 1.1 Minor 14/12 PM 6.1 0.4 1.1 None 15/12 AM 6.6 0.9 1.0 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/10 AM 5.3 0.7 0.9 None 12/10 PM 6.5 1.8 0.9 Minor 13/10 AM 5.5 0.8 1.0 None 13/11 PM 6.4 1.8 1.0 Minor 14/11 AM 5.5 0.8 0.9 None 14/11 PM 5.9 1.2 0.8 None
