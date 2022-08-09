Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harnett; Lee; Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Harnett, Lee and Moore. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanford, Lillington, Carthage, Broadway, Robbins, Cameron, Tramway, Lemon Springs, Gum Springs, Olivia, Pineview, Glendon, Seminole, Highfalls, Raven Rock State Park and Buies Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HARNETT COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO