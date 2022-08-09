Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Johnston, Wake, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnston; Wake; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Johnston, Wake and Wilson. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Flood Advisory issued for Harnett, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harnett; Lee; Moore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Harnett, Lee and Moore. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanford, Lillington, Carthage, Broadway, Robbins, Cameron, Tramway, Lemon Springs, Gum Springs, Olivia, Pineview, Glendon, Seminole, Highfalls, Raven Rock State Park and Buies Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Nash, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Nash; Wilson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Franklin, Nash and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 925 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount, Nashville, Bailey, Bunn, Sharpsburg, Spring Hope, Middlesex, Sims, Tar River Reservoir and Pilot. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Lenoir, Pitt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Lenoir; Pitt FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following counties, Greene, Lenoir and Pitt. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 846 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kinston, Grifton, Snow Hill, Maury, Ormondsville, Dawson, Institute, Jason, Roundtree, Graingers, Lizzie, Hookerton, Castoria, Fort Run VFD, Shine and Bull Head VFD. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chatham; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Sampson; Wake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Moore, northwestern Sampson, Harnett, northern Cumberland, eastern Lee, southwestern Wake, southwestern Johnston, northeastern Hoke and southeastern Chatham Counties through 715 AM EDT At 612 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Pittsboro to 9 miles west of Pope AFB. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Sanford, Lillington, Fort Bragg, Fuquay-Varina, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Godwin and Pope AFB. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Sampson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Moore; Sampson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore and Sampson. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 933 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Clinton, Fort Bragg, Dunn, Godwin, Pope AFB, Hope Mills, Spring Lake, Erwin, Eastover, Whispering Pines, Coats, Stedman, Vass, Newton Grove, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
