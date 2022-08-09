Effective: 2022-08-12 06:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Patchy Dense Fog will impact portions of the Tennessee Valley this morning Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley this morning. Although brief visibility reductions to between 4 and 6 miles will be possible across the entire region, locally dense fog is occurring in larger river valleys, where visibilities may drop to one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to burn off between 7 and 8 AM CDT.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO