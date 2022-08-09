Read full article on original website
New York changes law, will no longer call prisoners 'inmates' to promote 'fairness'
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — On Monday, Gov.Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., signed a legislative package geared to promote what she calls greater fairness for those in the prison system. One bill would allow those on parole to attend required treatment and other programs to include nights and weekends. This allows those...
How Gov. Greg Abbott exported a border crisis to New York City
This story was published in partnership with THE CITY, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, digital news platform dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York. When he appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” last week, Gov. Greg Abbott kept smiling. Four months prior, he had announced that...
7 arrested in Block Island Ferry brawl; 1 arrested in bar fight
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Officers with guns drawn boarded a chaotic Block Island Ferry while it was still on the water Monday night after a fight broke out on board. Rhode Island State Police told WJAR that seven people were arrested and that two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Greg Abbott agrees to one debate with Beto O'Rourke, but O'Rourke wants more
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke said he would debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the Sept. 30 debate. Without ruling it out entirely, he also called for three “town hall-style debates.”
Wildfire season: System of cameras aims to spot fires before they get out of control
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smokestacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
Security Credit Union donated over $30k to provide students with school supplies
SAN ANTONIO - Both members and employees of Security Service Credit Union stepped up to donate over $30,000 to provide students with essential school supplies for the upcoming school year. The credit union’s annual Pack a Backpack campaign ran throughout the month of July at all security service branch locations...
Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
Recent survey shows 70% of Texas educators surveyed consider quitting
A survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association shows out of 688 Texas educators, 70% reveal they’re on the verge of quitting. The last time the survey was conducted in 2018, it was 53%. “The real fear is how many of that 70% is not going to wait...
Here's why you will be paying more for your phone bill starting this month
SAN ANTONIO — Rising prices continue the one-two punch on your wallet. Now, you will want to keep an eye on a bill seeing a 20% increase. If you have a phone prepare to start paying more. “I noticed the $4.42 increase. Then I got an email from them...
