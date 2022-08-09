EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”

20 HOURS AGO