KFOX 14
3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say
NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
KFOX 14
New Mexico authorities identify 16-year-old victim from Kansas in decades old cold case
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teenager whose body was found in a remote New Mexico desert in 1985 has been identified 37 years after her murder, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office announced at a press conference on Tuesday. The remains of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison were...
KFOX 14
Documents show EP Water notified NM environment officials about wastewater in Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Documents obtained by KFOX14 Investigates show El Paso Water notified several agencies, including the New Mexico Environment Department, about the Frontera Main Break in Aug. 2021. In June, KFOX14 reported that NMED fined El Paso Water $1.2 million for allegedly discharging more than one...
KFOX 14
Governor Greg Abbott agrees to one debate with Beto O'Rourke
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke said he would debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the Sept. 30 debate. Without ruling it out entirely, he also called for three “town hall-style debates.”
KFOX 14
TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
KFOX 14
Study ranks Texans among top healthiest sleepers in the country
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas residents were ranked among the nation's healthiest sleepers according to data analyzed by Counting Sheep Research. Data ranked Texans as the sixth healthiest sleepers in the country. Counting Sheep Research's top 10 healthiest sleep states in America:. Ohio. California. Michigan. New York. Pennsylvania.
KFOX 14
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
