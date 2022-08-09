ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people charged with burning, burying fetus in Nebraska, police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KHGI) — Three Nebraska residents have been charged after a woman allegedly helped her daughter abort a fetus before burning and burying it. Jessica Burgess, 41, is charged in Madison County District Court with performing or attempting an abortion at greater than 20 weeks, performing an abortion when not a licensed doctor, removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body, concealing the death of another person and false reporting.
Governor Greg Abbott agrees to one debate with Beto O'Rourke

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke said he would debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the Sept. 30 debate. Without ruling it out entirely, he also called for three “town hall-style debates.”
TxDOT reminds El Paso drivers to watch out for kids in school zones

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to watch out for kids in school zones as a new school year gets underway. “The daily commute can have many distractions,” said TxDOT District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “These can be especially dangerous in school zones where not paying attention can not only result in a ticket, but someone getting hurt.”
Study ranks Texans among top healthiest sleepers in the country

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas residents were ranked among the nation's healthiest sleepers according to data analyzed by Counting Sheep Research. Data ranked Texans as the sixth healthiest sleepers in the country. Counting Sheep Research's top 10 healthiest sleep states in America:. Ohio. California. Michigan. New York. Pennsylvania.
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
