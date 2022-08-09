Read full article on original website
Family of murdered mother faces California parole board to keep her killer in prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Once again, the family of a woman murdered in Redding is going before the state parole board to try and keep the killer in prison. A little bit of a warning: a graphic description of the killer's crime is in this story. It was November...
Florida man arrested for burglarizing Chico gas station
CHICO, CALIF. — A Florida man suspected of burglarizing a Valero gas station was arrested by Chico police on Thursday. The burglary occurred around 3:00 a.m., on Aug. 4, when the suspect dropped through the roof to steal items from the 2233 Esplanade gas station. Officers collected evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage that highlighted the suspect's distinct clothing.
UPDATE: Man missing since McKinney Fire began found safe in Washington, says SCSO
YREKA, Calif. — EDIT, AUG. 9, 6 PM: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced Stanley Mortensen has been located alive and well in Washington State. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is looking for information about a man who has been unaccounted for since the McKinney Fire began on July 29.
CA Lottery continues tradition of giving back to public schools
NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — To honor a tradition that began since the companies founding in 1985, the California State Lottery (CA Lottery) continues to support institutions by giving back a portion of game sales to public schools across the state. The CA Lottery said its mission is to provide...
Community mourns loss of Florida man who fell sick after eating oysters
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Pensacola man who died Tuesday morning after they say he fell ill from eating raw oysters. Rodney Jackson -- an Air Force veteran who spent much of his life working in banking -- was 55 years old. He recently moved back to Pensacola and began working for the Studer Community Institute, helping local businesses grow -- specifically minority-owned businesses.
PG&E provides Northstate food banks with funding to combat food insecurity
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — The PG&E Corporation Foundation allotted $750,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Northern and Central California. Of the grants, an estimated $106,425 will assist six local food banks serving Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Plumas, Trinity, Siskiyou and Shasta counties. A total of 4.5...
