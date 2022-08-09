Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
New York changes law, will no longer call prisoners 'inmates' to promote 'fairness'
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — On Monday, Gov.Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., signed a legislative package geared to promote what she calls greater fairness for those in the prison system. One bill would allow those on parole to attend required treatment and other programs to include nights and weekends. This allows those...
22 WSBT
Indiana GOP to hold caucus on August 20th to fill ballot vacancies
On Tuesday, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order calling for a special election to fill the Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives. After the unexpected death of Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana GOP has called two caucuses to eligible precinct committee members to separately fill...
22 WSBT
Officials say school safety is a community effort
More than a dozen local schools will be back in session Wednesday, which means thousands of students will be walking, taking the bus, and getting dropped off in communities all around the area. A principal told WSBT she recommends people head out of their homes a little earlier Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0