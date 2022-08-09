ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Oregon State Police's 'Guardian' vessel takes part in weeklong ocean patrol

OREGON — The entire Oregon State Police Marine Fisheries Team participated in a weeklong ocean patrol utilizing the "Guardian" vessel, the agency reported. OSP says they were patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border, focusing on commercial and sport fisheries. The team contacted a multitude of commercial...
KVAL

Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
KVAL

Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
KVAL

US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
