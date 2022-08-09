Read full article on original website
Oregon Dept. of Human Services asks public to help find 15-year-old foster child
Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults. Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from Roseburg on August 3. Charlie uses they/them pronouns.
Oregon State Police's 'Guardian' vessel takes part in weeklong ocean patrol
OREGON — The entire Oregon State Police Marine Fisheries Team participated in a weeklong ocean patrol utilizing the "Guardian" vessel, the agency reported. OSP says they were patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border, focusing on commercial and sport fisheries. The team contacted a multitude of commercial...
Department of State Lands outlines plan to remove abandoned vessels from state waterways
SALEM, Ore. — Though not in hand, the Department of State Lands (DSL) has plans for $40 million in state funding. The money is being requested by DSL for what they call vital work in state waterways. The Department of State Lands put in its bid to the state...
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
Oregon, Washington gas prices fall this week, still much higher than national average
The national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below four dollars for the first time in months. Still, people in the Pacific Northwest will be paying more at the pump. In Oregon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.88. That's down from just...
Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Group using cloud seeding to try and increase rainfall for Texas farmers
PLEASONTON, Texas (WOAI) — Across South Texas, this year has proven to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher...
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation
The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
Oregon Tribal Broadband Bootcamp works to improve internet access for rural communities
EUGENE, Ore. — The future of getting online may be changing for the better for Native American tribes. This week, the University of Oregon is hosting the Oregon Tribal Broadband Bootcamp, which is gearing up to improve internet for those in rural communities. "When education is mandatory and you...
