Oregon State

KTVL

Oregon firefighters handle small lightning fire near Mt. McLoughlin

TRAIL — Lightning earlier this week in the southeast part of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) has prompted firefighters to search those areas for new fires. RRSNF said in a release that their firefighters are completing their work on Wednesday, August 10, on the Freye Fire in the Sky Lakes Wilderness east of Mt. McLoughlin.
ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
Chronicle

Oregon Wolf Killing Spurs $11.5K Reward for Shooter

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch: OSP trooper dodges head-on collision with car passing illegally

Oregon State Police are reminding drivers to not cross a double yellow line to pass traffic. And it’s making the point by sharing a video of one driver almost colliding head on with a trooper. “We are seeing this happen way too often, drivers ignoring the double yellow lines...
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ International gangs, trafficked labor behind many local illegal pot grows

Recreational marijuana is legal in Oregon, of course. But the illegal pot business hasn’t gone away. In fact, it’s a growth industry. And we’re not talking about your neighbor growing a few dozen plants in his barn for personal consumption. We’re talking about international criminal gangs using trafficked labor in major marijuana growing operations.
KCBY

Oregon Dept. of Human Services asks public to help find 15-year-old foster child

Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults. Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from Roseburg on August 3. Charlie uses they/them pronouns.
KDRV

Abandoned, derelict boats a $40-million Oregon problem -- paid by schools

CHARLESTON, Ore. -- Abandoned and derelict waterway vessels are a $40-million problem in Oregon. That amount is the price assigned this summer to remove those boats. This week the State Land Board received an update about plans to request $40-million for their removal, which it considers a focus in coming months. In June, the State Land Board directed the Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) to request $40-million in general funds during the state budget process for removing hundreds of commercial and recreational abandoned and derelict vessels littering Oregon’s waterways.
KCBY

Cameras helping Oregon forestry officials spot wildfire starts across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — As thunderstorms move across Oregon, there's concern that the number of fires burning in the state will grow. The Oregon Department of Forestry has 81 cameras in the state, and fire spotters are watching cameras closely for smoke stacks. They're doing what used to be primarily done in watch towers.
KGW

Foal rescued from mud in southeastern Oregon

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. — An employee with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) rescued a wild young horse that was stuck in mud in southeastern Oregon earlier this month. Blair Street, a wild horse and burro specialist with BLM, was patrolling the far east side of the Beatys Butte Herd Management Area on Aug. 3. While inspecting Three Lakes Waterhole in Harney County, Street said she saw a wild mare repeatedly run back and forth from a nearby ridge to her truck.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
philomathnews.com

Feds give Oregon cities, environmentalists $1.8 million to tackle toxic waste in Columbia River

The federal government is giving $1.8 million to Oregon to tackle toxic waste that is sickening fish in the Columbia River. The grant was announced Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency officials as well as state, local and tribal leaders in Portland along the banks of the river. The money will go to environmentalists, researchers and the cities of Gresham and Vancouver, Washington.

