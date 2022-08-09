ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
WHAS11

This classic Crescent Hill event returns for the 173rd year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, St. Joseph Children's Home throws a picnic to raise money for their ultimate goal: giving children a home. The nonprofit houses kids in the foster care system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, according to St. Joseph's website.
WHAS11

'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade

CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
spectrumnews1.com

Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
Real News Network

‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle

Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
wdrb.com

CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
townandtourist.com

10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)

Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
WHAS11

WHAS11

