Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Simmons College announces new housing program for graduating athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville only Historically Black College or University, HBCU, announced a major investment in its athletics program aimed at helping graduating athletes. Simmons College of Kentucky President Rev. Kevin Cosby says the goal is to build five homes in the Parkland neighborhood for five graduates each year.
JCPS heads into the school year facing wave of resignations
The district saw the largest wave of teacher resignations in at least eight years. Few are coming to take their place.
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
'We need a more connected city'; New federal funding to help do away with '9th Street Divide' in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal funding is headed to Louisville to help reimagine some of the roads near downtown. According to a press release, Louisville is receiving $20.5 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program grants to fund two major projects: ReImagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This classic Crescent Hill event returns for the 173rd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every year, St. Joseph Children's Home throws a picnic to raise money for their ultimate goal: giving children a home. The nonprofit houses kids in the foster care system who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect, according to St. Joseph's website.
'I always wanted to be a teacher'; Indiana teacher celebrates 50th first day of 1st grade
CLARKSVILLE, Ind — It's a cliché because it's true. If you love your job, you won't work a day in your life. That's what Mary Pickerrell said, anyways. The Clarksville native is celebrating a huge milestone this year at her dream job. She's taught thousands of students at the very school she attended as a kid. And this year, just like so many students across Kentuckiana, she marked the occasion with a Facebook post.
Bullitt County schools navigate staffing issues and COVID-19 concerns on their first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS) joined several other districts in the area, Wednesday, in welcoming back its students for the new school year. While optimistic, school leaders acknowledge the challenges they face as fall classes get underway. "It's a challenge: transportation; and we're not alone in...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds announce over $20M to Louisville for infrastructure improvements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced over $20.5 million in grant funding to improve public infrastructure in Louisville. The money, granted through the department's RAISE program, will fund Reimagine 9th Street and Broadway All the Way. What You Need To Know. Two Louisville infrastructure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Still buzzing: Cowgill sues Trinity, but verdict of public opinion is tougher
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My right elbow hurts like crazy. Tennis elbow, the doctor told me Wednesday. I think they should call it photographer's elbow. That's probably why I can't lift a drink with my right hand these days without wincing in pain. (No need for sympathy. The good Lord gave us two arms for a reason, I believe is how Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz puts it.)
VOA Home's Unity House helps houseless students kick off school year right
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It is a demographic of students that is sometimes forgotten. Jefferson County Public School students that don’t have permanent homes also went back to school Wednesday. According to 2020 JCPS data, one in every 20 students that went to their first day of class don’t...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls near Louisville, KY (Easily Accessible for All)
Louisville, Kentucky is a beautiful city on the Ohio River. It is near the border of Indiana. It has lovely forests filled with streams, rivers, historical remains, and ancient rock formations. There are only a few waterfalls within Louisville itself. Some of these are small. Others are man-made like Papa...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter to host 5th Annual Golf Scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Chapter currently feeds over 6,000 children in more than 50 local schools. However, more than 80,000 students in Jefferson County may face or do face food insecurity. With August being back to school month, the organization is stepping in to lend a hand. It...
Teachers look forward to teaching in new JCPS building; 'You kind of dream up your perfect school and here we are'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just two days before the start of the school year, Jefferson County Public School officials cut the ribbon on a brand new school in the Newburg neighborhood. The new Indian Trail Elementary is a $16.5 million, 82,000 square foot facility. It sits directly behind the former...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0