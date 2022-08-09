Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
Summit Carbon Solutions requests eminent domain of Iowa properties for carbon pipeline
A company that has been trying to put in a carbon dioxide pipeline through Siouxland and in the tri-states is looking to use eminent domain to get the project started.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
Gov. Reynolds and IEDA announced $16 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the $100 million program invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents. State officials have announced that the City of Marion has been awarded $3,000,000 toward the development of...
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years.
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill
In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it.
DeJear Says State Must Do More To Address Teacher, Staff Shortages In Iowa Schools
(UNDATED) — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor, says it’s time for damage control to address the shortage of teachers, bus drivers, and other staff in some Iowa schools. DeJear says her opponent, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, chose to focus this year on state funding to send...
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
Pat Shipley announces Run for District #17 Iowa House Seat
(Nodaway) An Adams County resident nominated by convention is running on the Democratic ticket for Iowa House District #17. Pat Shipley, the Mayor of Nodaway, grew up in Villisca, and has devoted her entire adult life to public education. Shipley served as a teacher and coach in Southwest Iowa for 16 years and worked for the Iowa State Education Association for 26 years as a public education employee advocate.
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
Hands-free driving legislation stalled in Iowa as highway fatalities rise
Highway fatalities are rising in Iowa and law enforcement officials believe the state’s difficult-to-enforce laws on distracted driving are playing a role.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Drought Degradation Continues in Southern Iowa
(Des Moines) The latest U.S. drought monitor released on Thursday shows the drought deepening border to border across southern Iowa. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says below-normal rainfall across southern Iowa over the last 45-days, coupled with warm temperatures and low humidity, has caused an atmosphere of thirst. Extreme to severe...
2020 Iowa derecho: two years later
August 10th, 2020 is a day many Iowans will never forget. The full force of Mother Nature was unleashed on the state in the form a derecho - a severe storm with hurricane-force winds tearing in a straight line across Iowa.
