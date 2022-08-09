Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Understanding and preventing the rabies virus
KEARNEY, Neb. — A fatal but preventable disease, there have been nine cases of rabies in animals so far this year in Nebraska. Dr. Von Lutz with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has more on the viral disease and what to do if you're exposed. What is rabies?
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska sees more positive COVID-19 cases compared to last two years
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has seen more positive cases of COVID-19 compared to the last two years of the pandemic. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, the state saw over 3,200 cases of the virus last week. That's more than this point in the...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska looks to expand international ag relations
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is breaking beef export records but producers have concerns, everything from drought, to the supply chain. However, international trade has also become increasingly important for farmers here in the Cornhusker State. In 2019, Gov. Pete Ricketts led a trade mission to southeast Asia, including Vietnam....
foxnebraska.com
Blood accepts, Pillen declines invite to NTV Gubernatorial Debate
AXTELL, Neb. — A debate between the two leading candidates to be Nebraska's next governor is not looking likely after NTV reached out to both campaigns. On Wednesday, NTV's Assistant News Director Chris Wagner touched base with both candidates in the hopes of putting together a televised debate prior to the November general election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: Volunteer with Nebraska 4-H
LINCOLN, Neb. — Volunteers have been busy this summer making sure 4-H events run smoothly, and now they're preparing for the Nebraska State Fair. Jill Goedeken with Nebraska Extension has more on what kinds of roles there are for volunteers and how to get involved. How important are volunteers...
foxnebraska.com
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September...
foxnebraska.com
America's Farmers Grow Communities program to direct funds to nonprofits, schools
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer Fund's America's Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers to fund the organizations that keep communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible...
foxnebraska.com
New soybean plants bring opportunities and challenges for Nebraska growers
BLUE HILL, Neb. — Corn is king in Nebraska, but nationwide, there are more acres of soybeans than any other crop. And just as corn has ethanol, soybeans can become fuel; specifically, soybean oil can be used in renewable fuels. Rising soybean production has spurred plans for two new...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxnebraska.com
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3, concert slot at the Nebraska State Fair. Organizers made the announcement Friday, a week after the original act, country band 'Lady A', had canceled their tour. "We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us...
foxnebraska.com
Extreme weather predicted to impact corn crop
KEARNEY, Neb. — Throughout the summer, we have seen extreme weather impact producers and farmers across the state. But how will this affect the crop itself? With the lack of rainfall, high heat and sporadic storms, the Nebraska Corn Board said it is difficult to tell. For those with...
Comments / 0