These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Where US Foods Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on US Foods Hldg USFD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HF Sinclair Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HF Sinclair DINO. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 per share. On Wednesday, HF Sinclair will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 40 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Peering Into Capital One Financial's Recent Short Interest
Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) short percent of float has fallen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview: Arcimoto
Arcimoto FUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arcimoto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Arcimoto bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For HyreCar
HyreCar HYRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HyreCar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. HyreCar bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Preview: Recruiter.Com Group's Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Recruiter.Com Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. Recruiter.Com Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Biora Therapeutics Earnings: A Preview
Biora Therapeutics BIOR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biora Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Biora Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
How Is The Market Feeling About Chipotle Mexican Grill?
Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) short percent of float has risen 5.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.18 million shares sold short, which is 4.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA to Underweight with a price target of $5.00, changing its price target from $10.00 to $5.00. Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals are trading down 0.23% over the last 24 hours, at $4.27 per share. A move to $5.00 would account for a...
How Is The Market Feeling About Eversource Energy?
Eversource Energy's (NYSE:ES) short percent of float has fallen 10.57% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.77 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's Why Performance Shipping Stock Is Lower By Over 50% Friday
Performance Shipping Inc PSHG shares are trading lower by 52.33% to $0.29 during Friday's trading session after the company priced its 33 million share offering at $0.45 per share. What Else?. Performance Shipping says the warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire five years from the date of issuance, and...
Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Bluegreen Vacations: Here's What You Need To Know
Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Bluegreen Vacations BVH and lower its price target from $57.00 to $56.00. Shares of Bluegreen Vacations are trading down 0.19% over the last 24 hours, at $23.57 per share. A move to $56.00 would account for a 137.64% increase from...
Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for Solo Brands: Here's What You Need To Know
Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Solo Brands DTC and lower its price target from $14.00 to $11.00. Shares of Solo Brands are trading down 6.67% over the last 24 hours, at $5.60 per share. A move to $11.00 would account for a 96.43% increase from...
