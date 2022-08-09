ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

DNR: Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Oakland County

Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly was confirmed in Oakland County Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to officials. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell confirmed that a small population of the insects was found in Pontiac last week. The MDARD discovery was then confirmed by...
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township man appointed to Michigan Board of Pharmacy

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Rony Foumia, of Commerce Township, to the Michigan Board of Pharmacy Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Foumia is the Michigan pharmacy area director for Ascension Health. He has a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University. He has been appointed to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

State issues violations to company involved in Huron River chemical spill

The state has issued multiple violation notices to a Wixom automotive supplier that officials say is responsible for the release of a carcinogen into the Huron River system. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy could seek “full cost recovery” from Tribar Manufacturing for the incident, according to a statement Wednesday, Aug. 10, from EGLE.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Free ORV weekend set for August

The final free off-road vehicle weekend of the year will be Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21. Michigan residents and visitors can legally ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails, and the state’s six scramble areas, without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. A recreation passport...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in metro Detroit

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in metro Detroit. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based...
COMMERCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead after fight at GM plant

A fight between coworkers at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant left one dead and one person in custody early Thursday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting. The victim is identified as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. He and the suspect were both employed by a...
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Linus Covid#General Health#Mdhhs
The Oakland Press

Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant

As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit

An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 12 and beyond

• Comedy and Cocktails with Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Lorenzo Cultural Center, 44575 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp., benefit for the Macomb Community College’s Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and Lorenzo Cultural Center, macombcenter.com, $150+. • Motor City Comic Con to feature...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Milford Memories offers three days of art, entertainment, sports fun

Milford Memories hasn’t happened yet, but if previous years are any indication there will indeed be plenty of memories created at this year’s event. Taking place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14 in downtown Milford, the festival includes an art show, a beer tent, a pancake breakfast, a Kids’ Activities Tent and two stages of music by acts such as Robin Horlock, the Kate Hinote Trio, Moxie Blitz and more. For the more athletically inclined, Milford Memories hosts 3-on-3 basketball and beach volleyball tournaments, a rock wall, workouts conducted by the Carls Family YMCA and Powerhouse Gym and one-mile and 5K runs.
MILFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy