The Oakland Press
DNR: Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Oakland County
Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly was confirmed in Oakland County Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to officials. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell confirmed that a small population of the insects was found in Pontiac last week. The MDARD discovery was then confirmed by...
The Oakland Press
Commerce Township man appointed to Michigan Board of Pharmacy
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Rony Foumia, of Commerce Township, to the Michigan Board of Pharmacy Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Foumia is the Michigan pharmacy area director for Ascension Health. He has a Bachelor of Science from Wayne State University. He has been appointed to a...
The Oakland Press
Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
The Oakland Press
State issues violations to company involved in Huron River chemical spill
The state has issued multiple violation notices to a Wixom automotive supplier that officials say is responsible for the release of a carcinogen into the Huron River system. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy could seek “full cost recovery” from Tribar Manufacturing for the incident, according to a statement Wednesday, Aug. 10, from EGLE.
The Oakland Press
84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan
A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
The Oakland Press
Free ORV weekend set for August
The final free off-road vehicle weekend of the year will be Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21. Michigan residents and visitors can legally ride Michigan’s 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails, and the state’s six scramble areas, without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. A recreation passport...
The Oakland Press
The Oakland Press
1 dead after fight at GM plant
A fight between coworkers at the General Motors Orion Assembly Plant left one dead and one person in custody early Thursday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting. The victim is identified as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. He and the suspect were both employed by a...
The Oakland Press
Larceny, bank fraud suspect sought for crimes in Oakland and Macomb counties
Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a woman accused of passing a stolen check at a Rochester Hills bank and attempting to use a stolen credit card in Macomb County. A reward is offered through Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s office said...
The Oakland Press
Donations sought to help with funeral costs of man slain at GM plant
As the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office considers charges against a man accused of killing his coworker at the GM Orion Plant on Aug. 11, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for a memorial service and burial. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, died from multiple...
The Oakland Press
Michigan Senior Olympics Summer Games slated for area over next few weeks
More than 1,500 athletes, ages 50-plus from all over the state will be competing in the Michigan Senior Olympics Summer Games over the next few weeks, with events scattered at venues all over Oakland and Macomb counties. The 23 MSO Summer Games events are scheduled for two blocks: Aug. 12-21...
The Oakland Press
Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit
An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Aug. 12 and beyond
• Comedy and Cocktails with Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Lorenzo Cultural Center, 44575 Garfield Rd, Clinton Twp., benefit for the Macomb Community College’s Macomb Center for the Performing Arts and Lorenzo Cultural Center, macombcenter.com, $150+. • Motor City Comic Con to feature...
The Oakland Press
Milford Memories offers three days of art, entertainment, sports fun
Milford Memories hasn’t happened yet, but if previous years are any indication there will indeed be plenty of memories created at this year’s event. Taking place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14 in downtown Milford, the festival includes an art show, a beer tent, a pancake breakfast, a Kids’ Activities Tent and two stages of music by acts such as Robin Horlock, the Kate Hinote Trio, Moxie Blitz and more. For the more athletically inclined, Milford Memories hosts 3-on-3 basketball and beach volleyball tournaments, a rock wall, workouts conducted by the Carls Family YMCA and Powerhouse Gym and one-mile and 5K runs.
