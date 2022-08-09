Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
A few isolated showers possible tomorrow
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Overall we won’t see too much change to our weather over the next few days. However, a few showers may be possible tomorrow with slightly warmer conditions on the way this weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening and...
hoiabc.com
Finally becoming more comfortable
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A cold front will continue to move east away from Central Illinois, and behind it expect a drop in our temperatures and humidity. Overall, quiet and comfortable weather is expected for most of this week. This Evening and Tonight:. A few stray showers and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria road closures coming Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New improvements will be underway to get rid of combined sewer overflow (CSO) in Peoria. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a few roads will be closed off to work on eliminating CSOs. Peoria Public Works plans on working on NE Glendale Avenue...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: LVC Miners
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The newest high school football team in Central Illinois hails from Fulton County. The LVC Miners, a co-op between Lewistown, Spoon River Valley and Cuba High Schools, are set for their debut season in 2022 and they’re very excited about coming together as a unit for the first time.
macaronikid.com
Festival Season is Here at the Peoria Riverfront!
It’s August and that means school’s back in session… but it also means its festival season on the Peoria RiverFront! While we have come to expect the food, drinks and music, these cultural events celebrate the diversity that makes Peoria such a special city and provide fun entertainment for the entire family!
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares for fall move-in, announces street closures
Residence hall and dorm move-in begins Monday. With about 6,000 students moving in before classes begin on Aug. 22, Illinois State University has shared information about move-in sign-up and road closures planned for the week. More information about move-in, including directions to residence halls and instructions for unloading cars, can...
hoiabc.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
wglt.org
Rivian to add second shift at Normal plant this fall
The electric automaker Rivian plans to add a second shift at its Normal manufacturing plant by the end of next month, creating a need for even more hiring, the company said Thursday. In a quarterly financial update, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said Rivian’s supply chain — despite its constraints...
hoiabc.com
High School Sports 8-11: Washington football’s moms night plus high school golf returns
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thursday night brought us what is always one of the most fun nights of the high school football preseason. Washington hosted its annual Moms Night where the players’ moms get to participate in drills and perhaps most excitingly get a chance to lay the boom and tackle their kids.
wcbu.org
Director of airports provides update on Peoria International
After the announcement of a new air traffic control tower last month, more changes are coming to the Peoria International Airport. An $8.4 million grant, announced in late July, will be used for resurfacing projects on the airport’s runways. “There's a thing called a pavement condition index study,” explained...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Washington Panthers
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Washington Panthers will have plenty of starters to replace from the co-Mid-Illini championship team a season ago, but the Panthers believe they’re never rebuilding, rather reloading and once again have the talent to compete for a conference title. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois...
Central Illinois Proud
West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
25newsnow.com
New mass notification system provided for Normal residents
NORMAL (25 News Now) - There’s a new mass notification system that’s being provided for Normal residents. It’s called ‘Notify Normal’, and it’s free. The system will provide access to the latest updates for severe weather, boil orders, parking bans, road closures, and more.
wcbu.org
Report: Black drivers are nearly 7 times more likely to be stopped by Peoria police
Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over by Peoria police than white drivers — 6.8 times more likely, to be exact. That's according to the 2021 Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Statistical Study conducted by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Peoria police reported 61% of...
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
hoiabc.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
hoiabc.com
Why McLean County’s business economy creates ‘buffer’ from recession
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s a tale of two communities built on different types of industry. In Peoria, manufacturing is the foundation and healthcare an employing giant. In Bloomington-Normal, agriculture, education and insurance are the main creators of jobs and business. The past two years have been...
