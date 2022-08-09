ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Freethink

A historian identifies the worst year in human history

The past few years have been nothing but the worst in the lives of many people around the globe. A rampaging pandemic, dangerous political instability, weather catastrophes, and a profound change in lifestyle that most have never experienced or imagined. But was 2020 the worst year ever?. Nope. Not even...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Matisse
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Connecticut Public

A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art

A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… One Hundred Masterpieces – Rijksmuseum

​I became mesmerised by these 1-minute videos about Rembrandt’s paintings in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. At the end of each you can just click to see the next so you can watch as many or as few as you have time for. The voice of the curator is so...
MUSEUMS
AFP

US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct transits in straits

The United States is responding to China's "provocative" behavior on Taiwan by boosting trade with the democratically run island and insisting on right of air and sea passage through the tense straits, the White House said Friday. Campbell said that the United States will reassert its rights to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Buddhism#Sculptor#First Modern Sculptors#The Century#Chinese#Queens College#Godwin Ternbach Museum
ARTnews

Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Hauser & Wirth Owners Buy Storied London Private Club with a Star-Studded Art Collection

Manuela and Iwan Wirth, the owners of the mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth, have bought a ritzy private club in London with a short but decorated history and a collection of 150 artworks. The Groucho Club was purchased through Art Farm, the Wirths’ hospitality arm, which owns a group of boutique hotels and restaurants. Among those eateries is Manuela, a restaurant located at Hauser & Wirth’s Los Angeles gallery. Ewan Venters, CEO of both Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement, “As a member for some time myself, I understand the special place the Groucho occupies in London’s cultural landscape. Under...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Hebei, CN
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
International Business Times

French Cartoonist Sempe, Famous For New Yorker Covers, Dies Age 89

French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, who won international acclaim with a series of more than 100 drawings for the covers of The New Yorker magazine, has died at the age of 89. His cartoons often showed small figures set in large urban landscapes, drawn in delicate lines and offering gentle social...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

See Photos of Qatar’s Massive Open-Air Museum with Works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and Richard Serra

A Yayoi Kusama pumpkin, Rashid Johnson mosaic, and a monumental Jeff Koons sculpture—in the likeness of an endangered marine mammal—are among the 40 new and commissioned public artworks to be installed throughout Doha in Qatar, the state body Qatar Museums announced today. The mass public art program marks an ambitious fall season for the Gulf nation, with much-anticipated events including the FIFA World Cup football tournament and the inauguration of several new museums.  Some sculptures have already been installed, such as Untitled (Trench, Shafts, Pit, Tunnel and Chamber), 1978, by Bruce Nauman, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, Tom Claassen’s Falcon (2021) outside...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Enas Taleb: Iraqi actress to sue Economist over 'fat' picture

An Iraqi actress says she is suing the Economist newspaper for using a picture of her to illustrate an article about Arab women being "fatter" than men. Enas Taleb said that the image was used out of context without her permission, and violated her privacy. She also claimed it had been photoshopped.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy