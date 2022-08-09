Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
New York officials have returned stolen antiquities worth nearly $14 million to Italy, including dozens of artifacts seized from former hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt last year.
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered under 'peasant woman' painting
Conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland recently experienced quite a surprise after they X-rayed a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Hidden on the reverse side of the painting "Head of a Peasant Woman (opens in new tab)," which Van Gogh completed in 1885, was a previously unknown self-portrait of the Dutch painter staring back at them.
Researchers discover unique artefacts in China that hint at their connection with another realm
Among the ancient archaeological sites in Sichuan, China, is the Sanxingdui, where large sculptures of snakes carrying human heads made from gold and bronze were discovered. Also, a vast bronze box was discovered at the same site that held jade, masks made from gold, and a bronze altar.
This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
This ancient Assyrian sculpture contains the earliest pictorial depiction of the King of Israel
The Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III shows the King of Israel bowing and prostrating himself before Shalmaneser IIICredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International.
Freethink
A historian identifies the worst year in human history
The past few years have been nothing but the worst in the lives of many people around the globe. A rampaging pandemic, dangerous political instability, weather catastrophes, and a profound change in lifestyle that most have never experienced or imagined. But was 2020 the worst year ever?. Nope. Not even...
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes
Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
London museum to return trove of stolen artefacts pilfered from colonised country
London's Horniman Museum has finally agreed to return dozens of artefacts that were swiped from the once-mighty kingdom of Benin by British soldiers. The Benin Bronzes are a collection of several thousand brass and bronze plaques and sculptures that once decorated the royal palace in Benin, which is now situated in Edo State, Nigeria.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… One Hundred Masterpieces – Rijksmuseum
I became mesmerised by these 1-minute videos about Rembrandt’s paintings in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. At the end of each you can just click to see the next so you can watch as many or as few as you have time for. The voice of the curator is so...
US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct transits in straits
The United States is responding to China's "provocative" behavior on Taiwan by boosting trade with the democratically run island and insisting on right of air and sea passage through the tense straits, the White House said Friday. Campbell said that the United States will reassert its rights to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.
Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
americanmilitarynews.com
Artifacts from Revolutionary War, Civil War, more to be sold in US history-packed auction
An upcoming auction will feature letters, documents and artifacts related to American history, including pieces dating as far back as the Mayflower, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, western expansion, and beyond. University Archives (UA) announced July 29 that it will hold its largest ever auction on Aug. 17 with...
Hauser & Wirth Owners Buy Storied London Private Club with a Star-Studded Art Collection
Manuela and Iwan Wirth, the owners of the mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth, have bought a ritzy private club in London with a short but decorated history and a collection of 150 artworks. The Groucho Club was purchased through Art Farm, the Wirths’ hospitality arm, which owns a group of boutique hotels and restaurants. Among those eateries is Manuela, a restaurant located at Hauser & Wirth’s Los Angeles gallery. Ewan Venters, CEO of both Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth, said in a statement, “As a member for some time myself, I understand the special place the Groucho occupies in London’s cultural landscape. Under...
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, is stabbed at New York lecture
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding under death threats from Iran because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
International Business Times
French Cartoonist Sempe, Famous For New Yorker Covers, Dies Age 89
French cartoonist Jean-Jacques Sempe, who won international acclaim with a series of more than 100 drawings for the covers of The New Yorker magazine, has died at the age of 89. His cartoons often showed small figures set in large urban landscapes, drawn in delicate lines and offering gentle social...
See Photos of Qatar’s Massive Open-Air Museum with Works by Yayoi Kusama, Jeff Koons, and Richard Serra
A Yayoi Kusama pumpkin, Rashid Johnson mosaic, and a monumental Jeff Koons sculpture—in the likeness of an endangered marine mammal—are among the 40 new and commissioned public artworks to be installed throughout Doha in Qatar, the state body Qatar Museums announced today. The mass public art program marks an ambitious fall season for the Gulf nation, with much-anticipated events including the FIFA World Cup football tournament and the inauguration of several new museums. Some sculptures have already been installed, such as Untitled (Trench, Shafts, Pit, Tunnel and Chamber), 1978, by Bruce Nauman, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, Tom Claassen’s Falcon (2021) outside...
BBC
Enas Taleb: Iraqi actress to sue Economist over 'fat' picture
An Iraqi actress says she is suing the Economist newspaper for using a picture of her to illustrate an article about Arab women being "fatter" than men. Enas Taleb said that the image was used out of context without her permission, and violated her privacy. She also claimed it had been photoshopped.
