247Sports

Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league

Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football

Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished

On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season

South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman

23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Video Breakdown: Notre Dame’s Promising 2024 Offensive Class

Shown above, our latest video breakdown dives into the promising start to Notre Dame’s 2024 offensive class. On Sunday, Notre Dame added its fourth offensive commitment of the ’24 cycle. Composite Top 200 tackle Peter Jones announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, marking the first O-Line commitment of the class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

