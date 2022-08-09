Read full article on original website
Three recruits on top of the Ohio State football program’s board
The Ohio State football program has tried to right the recruiting ship in recent days. After a rough start to the month of August, they were able to land a couple of commitments after losing a couple of guys. Now, they have plenty of time to try and fill the class.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
Conference realignment: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick outlines criteria for joining a league
Ever since news broke that USC and UCLA would eventually be joining the Big Ten — sparking an entirely new wave of conference realignment talks — all eyes have been on Notre Dame. As the largest independent school on the market, most think Notre Dame is a prime target for any conference looking to add to its ranks. During a live chat with university vice president Lou Nanni on Wednesday, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick provided a peak at the criteria a conference would need to fulfill for Notre Dame to join.
thecomeback.com
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
Clemson has three of top 30 ranked freaks in college football
Clemson has a loaded defense entering the 2022 season that is as talented as any in college football. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman released his College Football Freaks list for 2022 on Wednesday, and it’s no surprise that three Clemson defenders are ranked in the top 30. Feldman has...
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
Recruit list for Ohio State - Notre Dame game continues to grow nicely
The Ohio State - Notre Dame game will be a huge recruiting game for the Buckeyes and the list is continuing to grow nicely.
Bock: Observations, thoughts from Iowa Football's Media Day
Key thoughts from Iowa football's Media Day on Friday. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Time to Schein: Why the Saints Are the Perfect Team for Jimmy Garoppolo
Adam Schein explains his take on why the New Orleans Saints would be the perfect team for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
ACC-Big Ten Challenge Looks to Be Finished
On Tuesday, multiple news outlet announced that ESPN had pulled out of the sweepstakes of landing the Big Ten, reportedly rejecting a $380 million dollar offer for about 13 games a season for the next seven years. ESPN who has been broadcasting Big Ten games since 1982, would not have had the top selections of games for their network. With the "World Wide Leader" now out of the picture, the battle is down to Fox, CBS and NBC according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. That package would have been about half of what ESPN currently holds on in their current deal.
Gamecocks lose transfer guard for the season
South Carolina basketball guard Ebrima Dibba will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign with a torn achilles tendon. Dibba, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has already undergone successful surgery for the injury. Dibba wasn’t on campus long before suffering the injury. He didn’t arrive to school until July 9...
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
Ohio State freshman Sonny Styles is 'gonna be a secret weapon' for Buckeyes
Fall camp is a time in the college football calendar when teams get ready for the start of a new season. Throughout the 25 practices, coaches look for players who can make an impact in Week 1, be it as returning starters or guys who are ready to step into bigger roles.
247Sports
Scouting take: What LSU gets in 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins
Rickie Collins, a super-talented four-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn, decided to stay home, announcing Wednesday night his commitment to the LSU Tigers. In Collins, LSU lands a natural thrower with a lean, athletic build and developmental upside as his career progresses. Ranked No. 13 nationally among quarterbacks in...
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recaps first fall camp scrimmage
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local media following the first scrimmage of fall camp. Here's the full converation in Q&A format:
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
Georgia football: Todd Monken dispels notion that offense has to carry team in 2022
Coming off Georgia’s first national championship since 1980, all eyes are on what the Bulldogs’ defense can do after losing eight starters from this time last year. While the defense undeniably has holes that need to be filled, that doesn’t mean their counterparts on offense feel like they have to do more this season.
Video Breakdown: Notre Dame’s Promising 2024 Offensive Class
Shown above, our latest video breakdown dives into the promising start to Notre Dame’s 2024 offensive class. On Sunday, Notre Dame added its fourth offensive commitment of the ’24 cycle. Composite Top 200 tackle Peter Jones announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish, marking the first O-Line commitment of the class.
Bigger, quicker Dez Tell competing for top spot on Louisville defensive line
Louisville defensive lineman Dezmond Tell has drawn praise from coaches and teammates for efforts since the end of the 2021 season. Working with UofL strength coach Ben Sowders, Tell has bulked up while also becoming quicker in his play. The third-year Cardinal, who entered fall camp at the top of...
VIDEO: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland previews Monday decision between Florida State and Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland spoke to Noles247 regarding his upcoming college decision on Monday between Florida State and Kentucky. Kirkland's full video interview can be seen below:
247Sports
