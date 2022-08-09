Read full article on original website
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer
Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
NY’s Modern Bread and Bagel Making West Coast Debut in Woodland Hills
The bakery will join several other new restaurants coming to the shopping center
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
KCET
Making Modern L.A.: When the City Was Lit by Gas
More than any other city the West, Los Angeles in the 19th century was dependent on new forms of energy to transition from a rural backwater to an up-to-date metropolis. Something as commonplace as street lighting took an enormous effort. Illuminating gas provided the first light in the 1880s. The city's oil fields delivered natural gas to light streets and homes in the following decades.
Hyperallergic
Carole Caroompas, Whose Work Challenged the LA Art Scene, Dies at 76
Artist Carole Caroompas, whose large-scale, layered paintings mined literature, film, myth, and popular media, died on July 31 at the age of 76. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, according to her brother, John Caroompas. In her tightly composed canvases, Caroompas incorporated a mix of high and low visual culture...
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA
Hey, guys, in this article today, you guys are going to discover some of LA’s hidden gems that are totally free. I’m saving my favorite for the last, so make sure to read until the end. So, without further ado, let’s go.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
spectrumnews1.com
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
palisadesnews.com
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region. Hank’s Palisades has been awarded the title of 2022 Best Burger Of The Southland by the Los Angeles Times. On their Instagram page in their announcement, the restaurant states that they are very excited and truly honored by this award.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
Japanese dance and drums fill the air at Nikkei Festival in Boyle Heights
For a moment on a bright and sunny Sunday afternoon, Michael Okamura was brought back to his childhood on the Eastside, as Japanese music, dance and taiko drums filled the air on a few blocks of East First Street. “It truly feels amazing to see so many people out here...
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
kcrw.com
East Hollywood tenants fight to stay in area’s last Japanese boarding house
Many people think of downtown’s Little Tokyo district as the center of Japanese culture in Los Angeles. But that hasn’t always been the case. During the first half of the 20th century, East Hollywood was home to a tightly-knit Japanese immigrant community known as Madison/J-Flats. Much like today,...
