Warren County, MO

FOX2Now

New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
BRIDGETON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
MISSOURI STATE
Boone Country Connection

New Melle VFW Earns High Honors

Congratulations Thiemann-Tidd Post 5651. For the first time in the New Melle VFW Post's history, the post has earned All-American status! Each year, a select group of VFW Posts throughout the nation are recognized for outstanding participation in VFW programs and membership. Achieving this status takes a tremendous amount of effort and organization.
NEW MELLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Union to remove park exercise equipment

After 13 years, exercise equipment around Union City Park is being taken down. “It was beautiful, it was all those colors that were popular then,” Union Park Advisory Board President Suzy Curnutte said at Thursday’s board meeting. “But, when I’m there, I see the young kids on it, messing it up, playing on it, tearing it up. It was a great idea, and it did work well, but it got way overused.”
UNION, MO
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation

Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
WIFR

Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
MADISON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour

CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County

(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

