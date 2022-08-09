Read full article on original website
Related
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Boone Country Connection
New Melle VFW Earns High Honors
Congratulations Thiemann-Tidd Post 5651. For the first time in the New Melle VFW Post's history, the post has earned All-American status! Each year, a select group of VFW Posts throughout the nation are recognized for outstanding participation in VFW programs and membership. Achieving this status takes a tremendous amount of effort and organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
Washington Missourian
Union to remove park exercise equipment
After 13 years, exercise equipment around Union City Park is being taken down. “It was beautiful, it was all those colors that were popular then,” Union Park Advisory Board President Suzy Curnutte said at Thursday’s board meeting. “But, when I’m there, I see the young kids on it, messing it up, playing on it, tearing it up. It was a great idea, and it did work well, but it got way overused.”
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
constructforstl.org
Bob Clark on Plans for Caleres Campus $500M Transformation
Clayco, CRG, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative are working to transform the Clayton campus of footwear retailer Caleres Inc. into a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment. Caleres, formerly known as Brown Shoe Co., has roots in St. Louis dating back to the 1870s and has been in Clayton since the 1950s. The 9-acre site includes plans to construct an office building, boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, townhouses, and an athletic resort concept.
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
WIFR
Fire at a metal recycling plant near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive fire broke out at a metal recycling company building in Madison, Illinois. The smoke from the blaze could be seen far away as St. Louis and Spanish Lake. Firefighters from several departments have responded to the scene. No word yet on what caused the...
tncontentexchange.com
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
KMOV
Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour
CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
Comments / 0