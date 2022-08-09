ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport man indicted, arraigned on dogfighting charges

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly has announced that a Freeport man who allegedly bred and sold pit bulls for use in dogfighting has been indicted by a Nassau County grand jury. Lonnie Poindexter, 54, was arraigned on Aug. 4 on one count of Prohibition of Animal Fighting/AML 351...
FREEPORT, NY
102.5 The Bone

New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Albany Man Admits To $207K Unemployment Insurance Fraud

A Capital District man could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Kahleke Taylor, age 21, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges Tuesday, Aug. 9, in federal court in...
ALBANY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced

Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury

DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
DEAL, NJ
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
ALBANY, NY
longisland.com

$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Eurasian Lynx Owner

The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for owning and endangering the public with a Eurasian lynx, The Eurasian lynx was captured on July 29, 2022 by the Suffolk County Police after roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor

An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
ALBANY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred

PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

