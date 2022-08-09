Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport man indicted, arraigned on dogfighting charges
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly has announced that a Freeport man who allegedly bred and sold pit bulls for use in dogfighting has been indicted by a Nassau County grand jury. Lonnie Poindexter, 54, was arraigned on Aug. 4 on one count of Prohibition of Animal Fighting/AML 351...
New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
US attorney's office: Robert Fehring taken into custody early to begin prison sentence
Robert Fehring was sentenced to a year and a half behind bars for mailing threatening letters to LGBTQ members and their supporters.
Albany Man Admits To $207K Unemployment Insurance Fraud
A Capital District man could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Kahleke Taylor, age 21, of Albany, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges Tuesday, Aug. 9, in federal court in...
Man Convicted In Violent Home Invasion In Shirley Involving Well-Known Rapper
A gang member accused of taking part in a violent, home-invasion robbery on Long Island that left an autistic teenager injured has confessed to the crime. Bellport resident Miguel Ruiz, age 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary Thursday, Aug. 11, in Suffolk County court. Prosecutors said Ruiz, a known member...
Hempstead Woman Admits To Hiding Mom's Death, Stealing $240K In Pension Benefits
A New York woman is facing prison time after admitting that she hid her mother’s death for years in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in her teacher pension benefits. Long Island resident Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Fugitive MS-13 Member Extradited From El Salvador To Face Murder, Other Charges On Long Island
An MS-13 gang member accused of taking part in the brutal killing of a 20-year-old man on Long Island has been extradited to the United States. Jose Jonathan Guevara-Castro was extradited from El Salvador on Tuesday, Aug. 9, nearly a month after the country’s top court gave the green light, the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District announced.
Herald Community Newspapers
Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced
Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Albany man rejects plea in officer-involved shooting
Defendant Jordan Young rejected a plea offer in Albany County Court on Wednesday. The prosecution offered the defense a minimum of three years to a maximum of five years in state prison.
Albany man pleads guilty to COVID-19 insurance fraud
An Albany man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to get pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Kahleke Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft charges.
longisland.com
$5,000 Reward Offered to Find Eurasian Lynx Owner
The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for owning and endangering the public with a Eurasian lynx, The Eurasian lynx was captured on July 29, 2022 by the Suffolk County Police after roaming the streets in Central Islip for three days.
WNYT
Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor
An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
Cairo couple indicted, accused of trying to decapitate dog
Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
WRGB
Exclusive: Albany DA reacts as Gov. Hochul questioned about his bail reform concerns
Angst about bail reform laws has caused Albany County District Attorney David Soares (D- Albany) to put out of slew of statements recently urging action from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York). Last week, we told you about Soares jumping on the bandwagon with New York City Mayor Eric Adams,...
Suffolk prosecutors to retry Ann Marie Drago for criminally negligent homicide
Drago was previously found guilty of driving over and killing anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez during an argument.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Judge Judy’s son wants state’s top judge disbarred
PUTNAM COUNTY – Adam Levy, former Putnam County District Attorney, and son of “Judge Judy” Scheindlin, has filed a grievance against New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, seeking to have her disbarred. DiFiore recently announced that she was stepping down from her position on August 31st after serving six years of a 14-year term. State law requires judges to retire at the age of 70 and DiFiore is 66.
