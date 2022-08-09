ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Veterans' Affairs seeks volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. — Veterans deserve to know what benefits they qualify for. But there may be several veterans statewide who don't even know they're entitled to them. That's why the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program. They'll be able to help aging...
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
Oregon State Police's 'Guardian' vessel takes part in weeklong ocean patrol

OREGON — The entire Oregon State Police Marine Fisheries Team participated in a weeklong ocean patrol utilizing the "Guardian" vessel, the agency reported. OSP says they were patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border, focusing on commercial and sport fisheries. The team contacted a multitude of commercial...
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
