Oregon Dept. of Human Services asks public to help find 15-year-old foster child
Salem, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults. Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from Roseburg on August 3. Charlie uses they/them pronouns.
Department of Veterans' Affairs seeks volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Veterans deserve to know what benefits they qualify for. But there may be several veterans statewide who don't even know they're entitled to them. That's why the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program. They'll be able to help aging...
US Secretary of Energy visits Oregon to discuss clean energy innovation
The U.S. Secretary of Energy is visiting elected officials in Oregon on Tuesday to discuss clean energy innovation across the state. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning to speak with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Oregon Governor Kate Brown, to tour several clean energy hubs in the state.
Oregon State Police asking for help in locating the killer of a two-year-old wolf
BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the person(s) responsible for killing a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit. Police say on August 5, Fish and Wildlife troopers received information that a collared wolf,...
Oregon State Police's 'Guardian' vessel takes part in weeklong ocean patrol
OREGON — The entire Oregon State Police Marine Fisheries Team participated in a weeklong ocean patrol utilizing the "Guardian" vessel, the agency reported. OSP says they were patrolling ports from Pacific City to the Oregon/California border, focusing on commercial and sport fisheries. The team contacted a multitude of commercial...
Group using cloud seeding to try and increase rainfall for Texas farmers
PLEASONTON, Texas (WOAI) — Across South Texas, this year has proven to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher...
Department of State Lands outlines plan to remove abandoned vessels from state waterways
SALEM, Ore. — Though not in hand, the Department of State Lands (DSL) has plans for $40 million in state funding. The money is being requested by DSL for what they call vital work in state waterways. The Department of State Lands put in its bid to the state...
Oregon, Washington gas prices fall this week, still much higher than national average
The national average for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below four dollars for the first time in months. Still, people in the Pacific Northwest will be paying more at the pump. In Oregon, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.88. That's down from just...
Dog eats winning lottery ticket, family still gets $8
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Lottery officials have - almost - heard it all concerning lost and damaged tickets, but a dog eating a lottery ticket was a first. A woman sent a letter with a torn-up winning lottery ticket and a picture of the culprits. The two pup bandits...
