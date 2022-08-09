Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Huge UNC-Duke recruiting battle heating up
By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL ...
NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1
Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
Duke staff on board with recruit playing two sports
As of Monday, Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power has five finalists: his Duke basketball suitors plus Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia. RELATED: Rivals among finalists for elite power forward Yet technically speaking, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising high school senior, who ...
Miami actively recruiting Duke commit DL Terry Simmons
Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase
At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
NIL group agreement reached for North Carolina Central
North Carolina Central has teamed up with The Brand Group to establish a group-licensing deal for its student-athletes. The post NIL group agreement reached for North Carolina Central appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
Wake Forest Women's Soccer defeats Richmond 2-1 in exhibition
Wake Forest Women’s Soccer opened the 2022-23 Demon Deacon Athletics season Friday night with a 2-1 exhibition victory over Richmond at Spry Stadium. “I thought Richmond did a really good job pressing us,” Wake Forest coach Tony da Luz said after the victory. “This is their third exhibition, so they are a little further along organizationally. They did a good job of pressing us and challenging us to pass and stay composed. At times we were okay. The second period we were good, but the first and third periods we were not good enough to sustain.”
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
qcitymetro.com
A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home
Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
cbs17
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Timberleaf, a New-Home Community in Durham, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new, single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for an easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University and The Research Triangle, one of the most prominent high-tech research and development parks in the country. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons and Durham Performing Arts Center for a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Falls Lake and Eno River State Park for outdoor recreation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005101/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new-home community in Durham, North Carolina. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
ncssm.edu
Returning to her points of origin
Just north of Roanoke Rapids, tucked between the county seat of Northampton County and the Virginia border, sits the tiny town of Gaston. It’s where Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson ’82 is from. Her parents and grandparents, too. The second oldest of six wouldn’t stay there long, however. With her...
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Raleigh, NC to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for southern charm with a city vibe, then the road trip from Raleigh to Niagara Falls is the ideal adventure. Taking you through the wilderness of the mountains along the epic Blue Ridge Mountains, you'll arrive at your destination in awe at the wonder of the falls.
247Sports
