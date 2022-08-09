ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Resources Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Arch Resources ARCH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
U.S. stock market: Is it a bull, a bear, or a bull in a bear?

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. stock market's rebound in recent weeks has analysts and investors questioning whether 2022's deep downturn has ended, but how to spot an expiring bear market or a new bull market is not something everyone on Wall Street agrees on.
Bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto's forced deleveraging is over and bitcoin is still an asset to hold amid economic uncertainty

The forced deleveraging that's weighed on the crypto market in the last quarter is over, Mike Novogratz said. He thinks the crypto market has reached equilibrium and is awaiting new narratives in the space. Bitcoin is still an attractive asset amid macroeconomic uncertainty, Novogratz said. Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz...
Death Cross Looms Over Schlumberger Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Schlumberger SLB. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
Looking At Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. Looking at options history for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the...
Airbnb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Spotify Technology Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Spotify Technology. Looking at options history for Spotify Technology SPOT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened...
Looking At PayPal's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened...
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has been a wealth-building machine since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Although investors frequently ride Buffett's coattails, there are limitations to Berkshire's 13F filings. Thanks to a relatively new investment, Warren Buffett has direct and indirect stakes in all five FAANG stocks. You’re reading...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms. Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Teva Pharmaceutical

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Peering Into Capital One Financial's Recent Short Interest

Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) short percent of float has fallen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Fastly Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fastly FSLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fastly has an average price target of $13.8 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $9.00.
