Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Earnings Outlook For GoHealth
GoHealth GOCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that GoHealth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. GoHealth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Where Fastly Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Fastly FSLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fastly has an average price target of $13.8 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $9.00.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy HF Sinclair Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HF Sinclair DINO. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 40 per share. On Wednesday, HF Sinclair will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 40 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Honest Company Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Honest Company Inc HNST reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to $78.49 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Diapers and Wipes revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $51.9 million, and Skin & Personal Care fell 2% to $23.3 million. Digital revenue increased 9% Y/Y to $37.8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Outlook For HyreCar
HyreCar HYRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HyreCar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. HyreCar bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Arcimoto
Arcimoto FUV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arcimoto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Arcimoto bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Peering Into Capital One Financial's Recent Short Interest
Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) short percent of float has fallen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.16 million shares sold short, which is 1.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
Sunlight Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Sunlight Financial SUNL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sunlight Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Sunlight Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
How Is The Market Feeling About Chipotle Mexican Grill?
Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) short percent of float has risen 5.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.18 million shares sold short, which is 4.28% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About AerCap Holdings
AerCap Holdings AER has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $67.0 versus the current price of AerCap Holdings at $49.68, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Earnings Preview: F45 Training Holdings
F45 Training Holdings FXLV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that F45 Training Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. F45 Training Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0