ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Main entrance of popular WV destination expected to be closed this fall

By Alexandra Weaver
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UhsN_0hAr16Tq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abnbq_0hAr16Tq00
A sign for the Red Creek Trailhead and Forest Road 19, which are both impacted by the bridge closure. WBOY image.

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The main entrance to Dolly Sods and the popular Red Creek Trailhead is expected to be impacted by a bridge closure this fall, the United States Forest Service said Tuesday.

Last week, the Forest Service announced the closure of the Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19. At the time, the duration of the closure and the time it would take to construct a new bridge were unknown. Now, the Forest Service said in a press release that it is developing a construction contract for the demolition of the existing bridge and the installation of a temporary one.

The Forest Service said it will offer incentives in an attempt to expedite the work and its goal is to have the temporary bridge in place before winter.

Columbus criminal defense attorney disbarred, informed of disciplinary by a judge

Road closure signs have been installed in several locations advising local traffic only in Laneville, according to the Forest Service.

In addition to the Dolly Sods entrance, the Forest Service said the bridge is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHdbx_0hAr16Tq00
An alternate route into Dolly Sods.

The closure stems from an unspecified safety concern that the Forest Service said was identified during a routine safety inspection and warranted an immediate closure.

One possible alternate route visitors can use takes them through Seneca Rocks on Route 33, north on Route 28 onto Jordan Run Road, then west on Brushy Ridge Road into Dolly Sods near Bear Rocks.

The Forest Service asked visitors to consider other access points to the Dolly Sods Wilderness and said the Forest Service’s Petersburg office can provide travel suggestions and alternative trails at 304-257-4488.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Phenix City to close Riverwalk for structural maintenance

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Phenix City Department of Engineering/Public Works announced the upcoming closure of a particular portion of the Phenix City Riverwalk for structural repairs. The Riverwalk will undergo maintenance for the concrete walkway. This portion of the Riverwalk will be closed beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 11th St. […]
WRBL News 3

Police locate parents of wandering toddler

UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________ COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed to be between one and two years […]
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Rocks#Urban Construction#Wv#Wboy#The Forest Service
WRBL News 3

Americus death identified as 19-year-old, investigation ongoing

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) released the identity of the person who died on Brookdale Drive in Americus, Georgia. The Americus Police Department contacted the GBI on Aug. 8 at around 8:25 a.m. regarding the death of one. The GBI began a death investigation, leading them to identify 19-year-old Calvin […]
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus baby’s death ruled homicide, father under arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man is behind bars, charged in connection with the death of his newborn baby. Delonta Williams, 22, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on July 28, 2022. He faces a charge of first-degree child cruelty. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the day before his arrest, Williams’ four-week-old […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating

UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
WRBL News 3

Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. More News from WRBL In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for critically missing female

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is searching for a critically missing Columbus woman and is asking for public assistance in locating her. Anna McKenzie, 18, was reported missing from the 700th block of Center Street on Wednesday, around 10 a.m. According to CPD, McKenzie was last seen on Tuesday around 5 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy