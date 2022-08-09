Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis mom guilty in 6-year-old's death
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Tasha Rockow, a West Allis mother charged in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to homicide and neglect charges. Rockow was convicted of one count of second-degree reckless homicide; one count of neglecting a child, consequence is death and...
Loved ones grieve for mother of 7 killed in shooting
Officials said the shooting happened near 26th and Kilbourn around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
'We’re optimistic': Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome fights cancer
MILWAUKEE — On the outside, the Kallenberger’s look like your typical family. There’s Joe, Melinda and their two boys, Hugo and Rhett. The past four years haven’t been the easiest for the family of four, but one thing stays constant, and that’s their positivity. Their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver struck Milwaukee bicyclist, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver hit the cyclist in Milwaukee near 16th and Clybourn Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. According to police, a bicyclist was traveling southbound on N. 16th Street and collided with a vehicle that had the green...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee man inspired to make positive change after having his vehicle broken into multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Motorists in the Milwaukee area continue to fall victim to a rash of vehicle break-ins happening around the city. Nimrod Allen of Milwaukee said he has been the victim of vehicle break-ins twice in one week. However, he said it’s led him to want to make a positive change in his community.
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
Three people were arrested after a chase on I-41 and crash in Milwaukee early Thursday. Officials said the driver reached 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window, later found on the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
CBS 58
'This has to stop': Milwaukee Fire Dept stretched thin by record call volume
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The fourth dangerous fire at the abandoned Northridge Mall in as many as weeks is exposing serious concerns about funding and resources for critical city services. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said his crews are exhausted. The Northridge Mall fire was dangerous enough, but the pressure created...
CBS 58
Police seek missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen Aug. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are looking to find a missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Police report Dequan Ferguson was last seen near 20th and Locust on Aug. 1. He's described as a Black male, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
CBS 58
CBS 58
Milwaukee man accused in death of 9-month-old child ordered to undergo mental exam
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting was in court Monday, Aug. 8. Anthoni Cirra was arrested last month and charged with first degree reckless homicide and bail jumping among other charges. While in court Monday morning, his attorney argued Cirra wasn't...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
CBS 58
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
