These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Heico Acquires Key Niche RF & Microwave Switch Maker

Heico Corp HEI has acquired 100% of the stock of Charter Engineering, Inc. for cash. Financial details were not disclosed. HEICO expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following the acquisition. Pinellas Park, FL-based Charter designs and manufactures a complete line of RF and Microwave...
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
4D Molecular Shares Fall After Filing For Fabry Disease Trial Amendment

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT said that in June, the company filed a protocol amendment with the FDA for the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of 4D-310 for Fabry disease. The protocol amendment is intended to expand the eligible patient population, including the addition of female Fabry patients with symptomatic disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Compass#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Field Trip Health#Allied Alid#Numinus Wellness Numif#Cmps#Gh Research Ghrs#Revive Therapeutics#Seelos Therapeutics#Bmndf
Aptinyx Shares Plummet As Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Study Missed Primary Endpoint

Aptinyx Inc. APTX announced results from a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. The Phase 2b clinical study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in approximately 300 patients with fibromyalgia. The primary endpoint in the study was the change...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
