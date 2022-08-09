Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Heico Acquires Key Niche RF & Microwave Switch Maker
Heico Corp HEI has acquired 100% of the stock of Charter Engineering, Inc. for cash. Financial details were not disclosed. HEICO expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following the acquisition. Pinellas Park, FL-based Charter designs and manufactures a complete line of RF and Microwave...
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
4D Molecular Shares Fall After Filing For Fabry Disease Trial Amendment
4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc FDMT said that in June, the company filed a protocol amendment with the FDA for the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of 4D-310 for Fabry disease. The protocol amendment is intended to expand the eligible patient population, including the addition of female Fabry patients with symptomatic disease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aptinyx Shares Plummet As Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Study Missed Primary Endpoint
Aptinyx Inc. APTX announced results from a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. The Phase 2b clinical study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in approximately 300 patients with fibromyalgia. The primary endpoint in the study was the change...
MedTech Giant Abbott To Inject Over €400M In Ireland To Expand Production Of Glucose Monitoring Tech
Abbott Laboratories ABT is investing €440 million in Ireland with plans for a major new manufacturing plant in Kilkenny and additional jobs in Donegal, state investment agency IDA Ireland said. The company plans to hire 1,000 people in Ireland, which has 5,000 staff in the country. Abbott will expand...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
UNITY Biotechnology Shares Rally After Positive Results From Mid-Stage Age-related Eye Disease Study
UNITY Biotechnology UBX announced positive 12 and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). The proof-of-concept Phase 2 BEHOLD study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy and durability of a single 10 mcg dose of UBX1325 in patients with DME evaluated though 24 weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$10 Million Bet On This Energy Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
This World's Largest Hedge Fund Buys More Nio, XPeng Shares In Q2, Takes Fresh Positions In 2 U.S. EV Startups
Ray Dalio-founded hedge fund Bridgewater Associates may have disposed of its entire holdings in most Chinese tech stocks, but it still swears by the country's electric vehicle startups. What Happened: Bridgewater added to its positions in Nio Inc ADR NIO and XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV, a 13F filing by...
biztoc.com
Novavax Plummets: Covid Vaccine Sales Widely Lag On Unexpected Losses, Slashed Guidance
Novavax cuts 2022 outlook, citing "evolving market dynamics" The decision follows a major second-quarter disappointment in which sales came in at less than one-fifth what was projected. Wall Street had expected Novavax to tack on a second straight quarter of gains. Novavax is banking on its protein technology to differentiate...
Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0