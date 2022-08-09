Read full article on original website
Related
Quechan community affected by monsoon storm
The Quechan community is recovering after Wednesday night's monsoon storm knocked down dozens of power lines, cutting power for many. The post Quechan community affected by monsoon storm appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
kyma.com
San Luis, Arizona prison unit out of power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored
Many parts of our community are still without power after severe storms came through the desert southwest. The post UPDATE: Over 60 downed power poles in Winterhaven; some power restored appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session
EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
holtvilletribune.com
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage
Yuma Union High School District has announced that Kofa High School is closed Thursday, August 11, due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area. The post UPDATE: Kofa High School closed Thursday and Friday due to power outage appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
NBC San Diego
Debate Over Height of Replacement Border Wall Planned at Friendship Park
Law enforcement agents and immigration advocates are debating the height of a replacement border wall planned at Friendship Park near Imperial Beach. Those plans, which are on hold for now, call for a 30-foot tall barrier to replace the current 18-foot wall. It's a point of contention between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and those who wish to maintain the culture of the park, as well as advocates concerns about the safety of migrants desperate enough to try and scale the barrier.
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
kyma.com
Monsoon weather downs power lines; causes power outages in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local Red Cross said it's assisting the Quechan Indian Tribe with a cooling station at Paradise Casino after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening, causing a microburst on the Quechan Indian Reservation. The Red Cross said the burst took out about 15...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections
CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
kyma.com
Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
kyma.com
NBC 11 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers
A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
Comments / 0