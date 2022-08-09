David Ray Cassel, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at The SECU Hospice house in Smithfield. He was born in Rutland, VT to the late James and Doris Cassel. At a young age, David developed an interest in playing the organ. He would attempt to play the organ at his aunt’s home that belonged to her late mother. David also would watch the organist at the church his family attended as she played. He developed the talent to play by ear that God gave to him. David taught himself by watching people play the organs and pianos, as well as listening to gospel records, tapes, and CDs, and buying gospel song books. David used his God given talent to play organs in many churches across America. He played the organ for many years at his home church, Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Kenly, NC.

