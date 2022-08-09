Read full article on original website
Roslyn Dixon Langdon
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Roslyn Dixon Langdon, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 3:00PM-Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Four Oaks, NC. Burial will follow in Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens in Smithfield, NC.
Kent Tawes Trader
Kent Tawes Trader died unexpectedly early Monday morning, August 8, 2022, shortly after being rushed to Wake Med. Kent grew up and spent most of his life on the farm (Stephenson Road, RD #1, Angier) where he was born September 8, 1946. As a youngster, Kent was a builder and problem solver, always figuring out how to use what was at hand. As it turns out, Kent’s post retirement life involved many of these same skills as family and neighbors depended on Kent for their new deck or addition or to fix whatever had gone wrong around the house or barn.
David Ray Cassel
David Ray Cassel, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at The SECU Hospice house in Smithfield. He was born in Rutland, VT to the late James and Doris Cassel. At a young age, David developed an interest in playing the organ. He would attempt to play the organ at his aunt’s home that belonged to her late mother. David also would watch the organist at the church his family attended as she played. He developed the talent to play by ear that God gave to him. David taught himself by watching people play the organs and pianos, as well as listening to gospel records, tapes, and CDs, and buying gospel song books. David used his God given talent to play organs in many churches across America. He played the organ for many years at his home church, Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Kenly, NC.
William Anthony “Tony” Richardson
Raleigh, NC: Mr. William Anthony “Tony” Richardson, age 50, of Cattlefarm Drive passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington, NC. Celebration of Life Services will be announced. Mr. Richardson was born on March 7, 1972 in Maryland. He was preceded in...
Jean Lucas
Benson, NC: Mrs. Jean Lucas, age 92, of 901 North Lincoln Street passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Funeral Services will be held-11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Glenn McCullen. Mrs. Lucas was born...
Lynn Prescott Named Cleveland Middle Interim Principal
Lynn Prescott was named the interim principal of Cleveland Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Prescott received her Master of School Administration from Campbell University in 2012. She has served in administration since 2009, most recently as the Assistant Principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2016.
Monica Sawyer Named Riverwood Middle Principal
Monica Sawyer was named the principal of Riverwood Middle at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Sawyer received her Master of Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner-Webb University in 2015. She has served in education for the last 18 years, most recently as Assistant Principal of South Garner High School in Wake County Public Schools (WCPSS).
Betty Jo Ryan Rhodes
Princeton – Betty Jo Ryan Rhodes, age 74, passed away Monday August 8, 2022, at her home in Princeton. She was born in Johnston County on June 24, 1948, to the late Robert Ryan and Frances Eason Ryan. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday,...
Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
Sarah Reynolds Named Corinth Holders High Principal
Sarah Reynolds was named the principal of Corinth Holders High at the August Johnston County Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Reynolds received her Master of School Administration from East Carolina University in 2013. She has served in education for the last 17 years, 16 of those being with Johnston County Public Schools. Most recently, Reynolds served as principal of Cleveland Middle School. She has been in that role since 2017.
Back To School Backpack Giveaway Aug. 14
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Community Back to School Youth Explosion Committee will hold a Community Back to School Drive Thru Backpack Giveaway this weekend. The event takes place Sunday, August 14th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at Clayton High School. Children must be present in the vehicle to...
Body Found Along Wayne County Road Identified
A body discovered last month by a passing motorist in Wayne County has been identified. On July 13th at 9:29am, the Wayne County 911 Center received a call from a citizen driving by about a body in the 600 block of Watershed Road in LaGrange. Deputies and detectives were dispatched...
Commemorative Rifle Raffle Underway
DUNN – The Dunn Area History Museum is holding its next commemorative rifle raffle now until Sept. 9 or while tickets last. Tickets are $20 each and only 250 will be sold for a shot at a special edition .410 lever-action Henry shotgun, one of 10 custom made for the museum. This one will carry serial No. 9.
Johnston County Commissioner Indicted On Indecent Liberties Charge
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Commissioner Richard D. Braswell of Princeton has been indicted by a Johnston County Grand Jury. Court records obtained by The Johnston County Report indicate Braswell was named in a True Bill of Indictment on August 1, 2022 on a single count of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Jenyssa Cooper Joins Smithfield PD
SMITHFIELD – Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office for newly hired Smithfield police officer Jenyssa Cooper at the July meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Cooper was accompanied by her son, Wyatt, who held the Bible for his mother. Police Chief Keith Powell said Officer Cooper...
DWI Suspect Crashes Into Downtown Restaurant
CLAYTON – The driver of a pickup truck is facing charges after police said he crashed into a power pole and business in Downtown Clayton. Police Chief Greg Tart said the single vehicle accident was reported around 1:00am Wednesday in the 400 block of East Main Street. Chief Tart...
Teen Indicted For Fatally Shooting Stepfather
CLAYTON – A Johnston County Grand Jury has indicted a 19 year-old for the murder of his stepfather. Christopher Ray Whitfield, age 50, was reportedly gunned down inside his home at 117 Verrazano Place in the Lionsgate community, off Amelia Church Road, on June 4, 2022. Clayton Police arrested...
Michaels Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 13
DUNN – Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Dunn, NC, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
School Officials Criticize Audio Tape Article
SMITHFIELD – At the Tuesday meeting of the Johnston County Board of Education a strong rebuke was made of an article released on Monday in The Johnston County Report. The article included an audio recording of board members Lyn Andrews, Kay Carroll, and Ronald Johnson along with Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy.
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
