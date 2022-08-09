Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Former PCPSO worker arrested in massive drug bust, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) will address the 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests. “This was the largest drug bust in Pointe Coupee Parish history,” said Pointe Coupee...
wbrz.com
Man accused of driving accomplice to set fire to Baton Rouge house late last month
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly driving someone to set fire to a house late last month. Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Antonio Allen, 23, was arrested Thursday following an act of arson at a home on Davenport Drive on July 25. The...
brproud.com
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shoting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
wbrz.com
Killers in stolen cars cornered victim on Florida Boulevard; 15-year-old arrested in ambush shooting
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is one of two people facing murder charges after they allegedly bragged on social media about killing a woman in an ambush on Florida Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the unidentified teen and another suspect, 20-year-old Naquez Preston, were booked for first-degree murder in the May 18 shooting.
brproud.com
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
brproud.com
LSU lake runners on high alert after multiple indecent exposure reports
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just before the first day of school, some LSU sophomores are not worried about books or class but something else. “Honestly, it makes me uncomfortable,” said Alexis Dao. “Usually you wouldn’t expect something like that to happen around here,” said Lydia Valle, an...
brproud.com
Gonzales man linked to hit-and-run arrested on third DWI within month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was arrested Friday by state wildlife agents and State Police troopers on multiple charges, including his third DWI offense in a month. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) patrolling on the morning of Aug. 5 came across...
theadvocate.com
Man, teen arrested in May shooting death of 18-year-old woman, Baton Rouge police say
Two people, one of them a 15-year-old, have been arrested in a May shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car, Baton Rouge police say. Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, and the unnamed teenager were taken into custody Thursday in the May 18 shooting death of Madison Brown, BRPD spokesman Don Coppola said.
theadvocate.com
Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality
Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man accused of live-streaming woman's stabbing indicted on first-degree murder
A Baton Rouge grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man on a half-dozen counts including first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice stemming from a stabbing, live-broadcast via the social media app Instagram, that left a woman dead in April. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, is accused of the attack,...
wbrz.com
Daughter of fallen BRPD officer given police welcome on her first day of school
BATON ROUGE - A girl who was just a baby when her police officer father was killed in an on-duty crash was greeted by her dad's fellow officers as she started her first day of school. Officers lined up outside Central Private School on Thursday morning, giving Peyton Totty high-fives...
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 720 bottles of promethazine
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) conducted a traffic stop on East I-10 near Dalrymple last week. During the stop officers seized 720 bottles of promethazine. According to BRPD, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison...
brproud.com
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business
PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
wbrz.com
Police: Baton Rouge man who robbed Subway also tied to burglary spree at storage facility
WALKER - A man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant at gunpoint is also facing charges in a string of burglaries that happened that same evening at a nearby storage facility. The Walker Police Department announced Wednesday that Steven Langois, 20, of Baton Rouge was arrested in the July 26...
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
