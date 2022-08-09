ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former PCPSO worker arrested in massive drug bust, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPCSO) will address the 7-month long investigation in the Pointe Coupee area that led to several narcotics arrests. “This was the largest drug bust in Pointe Coupee Parish history,” said Pointe Coupee...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shoting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
GONZALES, LA
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
LSU lake runners on high alert after multiple indecent exposure reports

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Just before the first day of school, some LSU sophomores are not worried about books or class but something else. “Honestly, it makes me uncomfortable,” said Alexis Dao. “Usually you wouldn’t expect something like that to happen around here,” said Lydia Valle, an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales man linked to hit-and-run arrested on third DWI within month

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was arrested Friday by state wildlife agents and State Police troopers on multiple charges, including his third DWI offense in a month. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) patrolling on the morning of Aug. 5 came across...
GONZALES, LA
Greenwell Springs man faces vehicular homicide count in Denham Springs hit-and-run fatality

Louisiana State Police have again arrested a Greenwell Springs man, now on a vehicular homicide count, in the Aug. 5 hit-and-run fatality in Denham Springs. Kyle Manno, 23, is accused of being the driver of the Ford F-150 that crashed into a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle on La. 1019 east of La. 16 shortly after 11:30 that night, State Police said in a news release issued late Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 720 bottles of promethazine

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) conducted a traffic stop on East I-10 near Dalrymple last week. During the stop officers seized 720 bottles of promethazine. According to BRPD, the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business. SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment...
PAULINA, LA
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated a trunk full of promethazine during a traffic stop in early August. Investigators said it happened on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD, police searched a vehicle during the stop and found 720 bottles of promethazine. Everyone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

