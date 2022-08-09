ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three Southwest Georgia health care facilities awarded grant money from the USDA

Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced that the USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
University System of Georgia launches statewide career planning website

The University System of Georgia (USG) continues to lead the nation in matching the value of degree attainment to economic success as it launches a powerful new tool to help students and families work through critical decisions about college affordability and value. The new website Georgia Degrees Pay provides an...
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest

Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...

