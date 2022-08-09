ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Golden Knights to host youth hockey clinic at South Lake Tahoe on Monday

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

A year after playing in the NHL Winter games at South Lake Tahoe, some members of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team will be returning to the area.

Members of the Golden Knights will help at a youth clinic at the South Lake Tahoe ice arena on Monday.

The VGK Road Trip returns after a two-year hiatus.

The trip is the first of four cities the team has planned for this month.

The clinic is set for 10 a.m.- noon, Monday  at South Lake Tahoe Ice Arena, 1176 Rufus Allen Boulevard, on the California side of South Lake Tahoe

Vegas Golden Knights participants include defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore, play-by-play broadcaster Dave Goucher, VGK Insider Gary Lawless, mascot Chance, members of the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and Golden Knights Guard ice crew.

The VGK Road Trip is a four-city tour through the Golden Knights’ TV territory that also includes stops in Boise, Idaho; Missoula, Mont.; and Salt Lake City.

Signups for the camp are available through the ice arena website . The cost is $25.

If you would like to watch the clinic and participate in off-ice activities, there is no charge.

There will be no public skate during the clinic.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Vegas Golden Knights to host youth hockey clinic at South Lake Tahoe on Monday

