ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Rangers#Violent Crime#The National Park Service#The Mymotherlode Com#Mymotherlode#Free Daily Newsletter
Essence

FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico

The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam

A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as water level sinks amid severe drought

National Park Service personnel are investigating another witness report of human remains found at Lake Mead, the agency announced Monday. Few details were made available about the apparent discovery at the time of the announcement, which the NPS released soon after park rangers received the witness report around 4:30 p.m. EST. According to the NPS, an unidentified person uncovered the body while visiting a portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area called Swim Beach, located in the reservoir's boulder basin area about 30 miles east of Las Vegas.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park

“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
UPI News

Mystery ram gets temporary home with fire department's goats

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state fire department rounded up a loose ram and the animal is being kept at the station until the owner can be found. Graham Fire & Rescue said the ram turned up this week in a firefighter's back yard and the department decided to give it a temporary home with its two goats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy