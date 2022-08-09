Read full article on original website
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Armed homeowners open fire on intruders, ending home invasion before it begins
A would-be home invasion in the Hollywood Hills ended before it could begin Wednesday after homeowners welcomed the intruders with bullets, authorities said.
Essence
FBI Releases List Of Missing Native Americans In Navajo Nation And New Mexico
The list currently includes the names and photos of more than 170 Native Americans and will be regularly updated to increase the transparency and accountability of these efforts. In an effort to improve the reporting of missing and murdered Indigenous people, the FBI has released a list of Native Americans...
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as water level sinks amid severe drought
National Park Service personnel are investigating another witness report of human remains found at Lake Mead, the agency announced Monday. Few details were made available about the apparent discovery at the time of the announcement, which the NPS released soon after park rangers received the witness report around 4:30 p.m. EST. According to the NPS, an unidentified person uncovered the body while visiting a portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area called Swim Beach, located in the reservoir's boulder basin area about 30 miles east of Las Vegas.
WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show
A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.
Small plane lands on California freeway and bursts into flames
A small plane crashed on a Southern California freeway Tuesday, striking a car and bursting into flames.
WATCH: Tourists Film Intense Bison Fight From Feet Away at Yellowstone National Park
“They will kill you!” the filming visitor yells as two tourists walk directly up to a pair of dueling bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. It’s a common sight, but one that still manages to shock every time it happens. In this instance, the majority of onlookers stay in their vehicles, including Cindy Shaffer, who captured the incident with her cellphone. Shaffer, a Montana native, is obviously well-versed in wildlife safety, and often captures footage of megafauna in America’s first national park. And she’s not shy about telling these two “tourons” to “back up” – as these bison could kill them without a second thought.
Paddleboarder unhurt after second shark attack in 3 months at Bay Area beach
A paddleboarder in Pacific Grove narrowly escaped injury on Wednesday morning when a shark bit through their board, throwing the person and their dog into the water.
Mystery ram gets temporary home with fire department's goats
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Washington state fire department rounded up a loose ram and the animal is being kept at the station until the owner can be found. Graham Fire & Rescue said the ram turned up this week in a firefighter's back yard and the department decided to give it a temporary home with its two goats.
