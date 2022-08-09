Read full article on original website
Racine police installing hidden Flock Safety devices to solve crimes
The Racine Police Dept. just purchased license plate recognition devices that will be installed throughout the city. Police say crime detection audio sensors will be placed in an undisclosed area.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail
The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MPD officer shoots man during drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield
A Milwaukee police officer shot a man during a drug investigation near 18th and Greenfield on Thursday. Chief Norman said Milwaukee police were conducting a narcotics investigation around 5 p.m.
WISN
Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Counterfeit $100 used at WI chocolate shop, police search for suspects
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officers are looking for a man after he used a counterfeit $100 bill for a $10.03 purchase at a chocolate shop. According to the Port Washington Police Department, it happened on August 10 around 6:30 p.m. at The Chocolate Chisel. The man is...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee man inspired to make positive change after having his vehicle broken into multiple times
MILWAUKEE — Motorists in the Milwaukee area continue to fall victim to a rash of vehicle break-ins happening around the city. Nimrod Allen of Milwaukee said he has been the victim of vehicle break-ins twice in one week. However, he said it’s led him to want to make a positive change in his community.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting during drug investigation, Chief Norman shares details
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman spoke at the scene of a police shooting near 18th and Greenfield Thursday evening. Norman said a man who was armed with a gun ran from officers conducting an investigation into a drug deal, and an officer shot him.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Fire Department citizenship requirement dropped by FPC
The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission dropped a requirement that Milwaukee firefighters be U.S. citizens. The Milwaukee Police Department requires officers to be U.S. citizens per state law.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window
MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. Investigators said the driver was going 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window. The driver sped down the interstate for...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate on camera, neighbors 'hope she's caught'
MILWAUKEE - A shoeless Milwaukee porch pirate has been caught on camera running up to doors and swiping packages. The thief has a very distinct look, and she has been seen in doorbell camera footage from the East Side to Brewer's Hill. Some of the victims connected the dots after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
Milwaukee leaders fed up with former Northridge Mall issues
The former Northridge Mall has been vacant for nearly 20 years. The City of Milwaukee issued a demolition order in 2019, but it has faced legal challenges from the property owner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
wtmj.com
Three men arrested, accused of building and selling guns in Racine
RACINE – Three men are being held on at least $10,000 cash bond after being accused of building and selling weapons in Racine. Police say Calvin, Willie and Raymond Gibson were all arrested after a shooting which happened near Blaine Avenue and Lindermann Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Calvin...
