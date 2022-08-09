ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
I-41 chase, Milwaukee crash, bullets thrown from window

MILWAUKEE - Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 41 and a crash in Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 11. Investigators said the driver was going 116 miles per hour, and bullets were thrown from the window. The driver sped down the interstate for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee police free gun, wheel, bike locks giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have free gun locks, steering wheel locks, bike locks and locker combination locks available to those in need. MPD said the locks were donated Tuesday, Aug. 9 by The Master Lock Company and "will help add an extra layer of protection to reduce the risk of being a victim of vehicle theft and bike theft" while also "ensuring that gun owners can safely secure their firearms."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; 2 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate two people who stole from Woodman's on Highway 145. The theft occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 around 3 p.m. According to police, the two females were involved in a misdemeanor retail theft. The suspects left in a...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Three men arrested, accused of building and selling guns in Racine

RACINE – Three men are being held on at least $10,000 cash bond after being accused of building and selling weapons in Racine. Police say Calvin, Willie and Raymond Gibson were all arrested after a shooting which happened near Blaine Avenue and Lindermann Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Calvin...
RACINE, WI

