ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

Nancy Pelosi reacts to FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, says authorities had 'justification'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the FBI raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. Pelosi says she does not have any insider information, but expects that authorities must have had "justification" for the raid. The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's resort on Monday, seeking documents that the former president had taken from the White House while leaving office in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Sandy Berger
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#Defense Department#Cia#The White House#The Justice Department#Archives
Axios

Trumpworld speculates about "flipped" aide after FBI search

Trumpworld is abuzz with speculation about which close aide or aides has "flipped" and provided additional sensitive information to the FBI about what former President Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Trump's orbit is always an environment rife with mistrust and paranoia. Now, that's intensified.
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
CBS News

A look at the law governing presidential records

Washington — The revelation by former President Donald Trump on Monday that the FBI conducted a search of his South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, has reignited scrutiny over his handling of presidential records and returned focus to the law that governs the preservation of those documents. Sources confirmed to CBS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy