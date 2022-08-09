ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. lawmakers look to crack down on airlines over canceled flights

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWybu_0hAr0Bm100

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday proposed making it unlawful for airlines to offer flights if they know they lack sufficient staff or to cancel flights close to scheduled departures because of foreseeable staffing issues.

In a summer of growing frustration over tens of thousands of canceled flights, Representatives Jan Schakowsky and David Cicilline said their proposal would give the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general new powers to act.

"Stronger enforcement of the airline industry is urgently needed," said Schakowsky. "The airline industry must be held accountable for the harm they are causing: the missed life events, time separated from family and friends, and the stress of navigating a travel system that isn’t putting consumers first."

The measure would repeal an exemption passenger airlines received from oversight by the FTC under a 1958 law. It is the latest push by lawmakers to convince regulators to get tough on the aviation industry.

Some lawmakers have said the Transportation Department (USDOT) already has the power to fine airlines who knowingly cancel flights because of foreseeable staffing issues citing USDOT authority to investigate whether airlines are engaged in "unfair or deceptive practice[s]" or "unfair method(s) of competition."

In June, Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Alex Padilla and

Richard Blumenthal wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the FTC asking them to investigate "the major airlines to ensure they are not engaging in unfair and exploitative business practices."

Last week, Democratic Senators Edward Markey, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse and Blumenthal along with nearly 20 House lawmakers introduced legislation to provide consumers an "enforceable right to a full cash refund for flight and ticket cancellations."

Last month, Warren and Padilla urged Buttigieg to fine airlines that delay or cancel flights because of staffing or operational issues "to change airlines' calculus about harming consumers to pad their own profits."

Airlines for America, a trade group representing Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O), American Airlines, Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and others, said Tuesday "carriers strive to provide a seamless travel experience and are making every effort – including reducing summer schedules by 16 percent and increasing hiring initiatives – to accommodate the unexpectedly rapid recovery of demand for air travel."

Buttigieg, who met virtually with airline CEOs in June to demand better performance, told Reuters Monday airlines have improved but have more to do. He also noted the department was proposing a suite of consumer protection rules.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFAR

You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports

It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Alex Padilla
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time

The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airlines For America#Politics Federal#Democrats#Usdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
CBS Boston

Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Reuters

542K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy