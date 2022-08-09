ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Coxsackie Asks Residents To Conserve Water

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
Authorities in the Village of Coxsackie are asking residents to conserve water until further notice. Photo Credit: JonasKIM on Pixabay

Authorities are asking some residents in the region to conserve water until further notice.

In Greene County, the Village of Coxsackie issued a notice Tuesday, Aug. 9, asking customers served by its system to conserve water

Village officials cited a recent report from the National Weather Service that listed Greene County as abnormally dry due to the recent lack of rainfall.

“Because the water system is affected by this, all residents served by this water system are asked to do their part to conserve water during the above period,” reads the notice.

If voluntary conservation efforts are unsuccessful, the village may enact mandatory measures, officials said.

The Village of Coxsackie listed several steps residents can take to save water. They include:

  • Water plants between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Avoid washing cars or other vehicles
  • No filling of swimming pools or other recreational uses
  • Check faucets, pipes, and toilets for leaks
  • Only run dishwasher and washing machine with full loads
  • Turn off water when washing dishes by hand
  • Take shorter showers

