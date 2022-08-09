The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State

After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering heat waves in a world that’s heavily reliant on spewing greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere in return for economic growth and financial property. (Here are some natural landmarks already damaged or destroyed by climate change .)

It’s important to remember, though, that global warming doesn’t mean an end to cold weather For example, Oklahoma suffered one of its worst winter storms on record in 2011, when ice storms toppled trees and electrical lines, dropping up to 21 inches of snow in a state where winters are often relatively mild and short, and sending the mercury plummeting to -31º F.

To identify the coldest day in history in every state, 247 Wall St. reviewed the latest state records compiled by the State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC), a panel responsible for monitoring observations that may exceed all-time records for National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). (For comparison, see the hottest day on record in every state .)

Along with Oklahoma, two other states - Illinois and Maine - hold cold-snap records for the 21st century, their temperatures falling to -38º F and -50º F, respectively.

Some states still have cold records dating back more than a century. The winter of 1899, for example, inflicted record-low temperatures that still stand today in Ohio, Louisiana, and Florida. The years that hold the largest number of standing lowest-temp records are 1933 and 1985, each with four states.

Click here to see the coldest day every recorded in every state.

Predictably, most low-temperature records have been set in the dead of winter, mostly between early January and mid-February. However, Hawaii’s Maunakea Observatories , located on the summit of a dormant volcano at an altitude of 13,796 feet, recorded that state’s lowest-ever temperature of 12º F on May 17, 1979.

Alabama

> Coldest temp on record: -27° F

> Date(s): Jan. 30, 1966

> Location(s): New Market

Alaska

> Coldest temp on record: -80° F

> Date(s): Jan. 23, 1971

> Location(s): Prospect Creek Camp

ALSO READ: The Hottest Day on Record in Every State

Arizona

> Coldest temp on record: -40° F

> Date(s): Jan. 7, 1971

> Location(s): Hawley Lake

Arkansas

> Coldest temp on record: -29° F

> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905

> Location(s): Brook Farm Pond (near Gravette)

California

> Coldest temp on record: -45° F

> Date(s): Jan. 20, 1937

> Location(s): Boca

Colorado

> Coldest temp on record: -61° F

> Date(s): Feb. 1, 1985

> Location(s): Maybell

Connecticut

> Coldest temp on record: -32° F

> Date(s): Jan. 22,1961; Feb. 16, 1943

> Location(s): Coventry; Falls Village

ALSO READ: The Coldest Town in Every State

Delaware

> Coldest temp on record: -17° F

> Date(s): Jan. 17, 1893

> Location(s): Millsboro

Florida

> Coldest temp on record: -2° F

> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1899

> Location(s): Tallahassee

Georgia

> Coldest temp on record: -17° F

> Date(s): Jan. 27, 1940

> Location(s): CCC Fire Camp F-16 (nr. Beatum)

Hawaii

> Coldest temp on record: 12° F

> Date(s): May 17, 1979

> Location(s): Maunakea Observatories (Hawaii)

Idaho

> Coldest temp on record: -60° F

> Date(s): Jan. 18, 1943

> Location(s): Island Park Dam

ALSO READ: The 22 Coldest Towns in North America

Illinois

> Coldest temp on record: -38° F

> Date(s): Jan. 31, 2019

> Location(s): Mt. Carroll

Indiana

> Coldest temp on record: -36° F

> Date(s): Jan. 19, 1994

> Location(s): New Whiteland

Iowa

> Coldest temp on record: -47° F

> Date(s): Jan. 12, 1912;Feb. 3, 1996

> Location(s): Washta; Elkader

Kansas

> Coldest temp on record: -40° F

> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905

> Location(s): Lebanon

Kentucky

> Coldest temp on record: -37° F

> Date(s): Jan. 19, 1994

> Location(s): Shelbyville

ALSO READ: How Global Warming Is Affecting Every State

Louisiana

> Coldest temp on record: -16° F

> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1899

> Location(s): Minden

Maine

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Jan. 16, 2009

> Location(s): Big Black River (nr. Saint Pamphile, PQ)

Maryland

> Coldest temp on record: -40°F

> Date(s): Jan. 13, 1912

> Location(s): Oakland

Massachusetts

> Coldest temp on record: -35° F

> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904; Feb. 15, 1943; January 12, 1981

> Location(s): Chester; Coldbrook; Chester

Michigan

> Coldest temp on record: -51° F

> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1934

> Location(s): Vanderbilt

ALSO READ: Natural Landmarks Already Damaged or Destroyed by Climate Change

Minnesota

> Coldest temp on record: -60° F

> Date(s): Feb. 2, 1996

> Location(s): Tower

Mississippi

> Coldest temp on record: -19° F

> Date(s): Jan. 30, 1966

> Location(s): Corinth

Missouri

> Coldest temp on record: -40° F

> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905

> Location(s): Warsaw

Montana

> Coldest temp on record: -70° F

> Date(s): Jan. 20, 1954

> Location(s): Rogers Pass

Nebraska

> Coldest temp on record: -47° F

> Date(s): Feb. 12, 1899; Dec. 22, 1989

> Location(s): Bridgeport; Oshkosh

ALSO READ: The Hottest Day on Record in Every State

Nevada

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Jan. 8, 1937

> Location(s): San Jacinto

New Hampshire

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Jan. 22, 1885

> Location(s): Mount Washington

New Jersey

> Coldest temp on record: -34° F

> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904

> Location(s): River Vale

New Mexico

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Feb. 1, 1951

> Location(s): Gavilan

New York

> Coldest temp on record: -52° F

> Date(s): Feb. 18, 1979

> Location(s): Old Forge

ALSO READ: The Coldest Town in Every State

North Carolina

> Coldest temp on record: -34° F

> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985

> Location(s): Mount Mitchell

North Dakota

> Coldest temp on record: -60° F

> Date(s): Feb. 15, 1936

> Location(s): Parshall

Ohio

> Coldest temp on record: -39° F

> Date(s): Feb. 10, 1899

> Location(s): Milligan

Oklahoma

> Coldest temp on record: -31° F

> Date(s): Feb. 10, 2011

> Location(s): Nowata

Oregon

> Coldest temp on record: -54° F

> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1933; Feb. 10, 1933

> Location(s): Ukiah; Seneca

ALSO READ: The 22 Coldest Towns in North America

Pennsylvania

> Coldest temp on record: -42° F

> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904

> Location(s): Smethport

Rhode Island

> Coldest temp on record: -28° F

> Date(s): Jan. 11, 1942

> Location(s): Wood River Junction

South Carolina

> Coldest temp on record: -19° F

> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985

> Location(s): Caesar's Head

South Dakota

> Coldest temp on record: -58° F

> Date(s): Feb. 17, 1936

> Location(s): McIntosh

Tennessee

> Coldest temp on record: -32° F

> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1917

> Location(s): Mountain City

ALSO READ: How Global Warming Is Affecting Every State

Texas

> Coldest temp on record: -23° F

> Date(s): Feb. 12, 1899; Feb. 8, 1933

> Location(s): Tulia 6NE; Seminole

Utah

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1913

> Location(s): Strawberry Tunnel (East)

Vermont

> Coldest temp on record: -50° F

> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1933

> Location(s): Bloomfield

Virginia

> Coldest temp on record: -30° F

> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985

> Location(s): Mountain Lake Biological Station

Washington

> Coldest temp on record: -48° F

> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1968

> Location(s): Mazama, Winthrop

ALSO READ: Natural Landmarks Already Damaged or Destroyed by Climate Change

West Virginia

> Coldest temp on record: -37° F

> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1917

> Location(s): Lewisburg

Wisconsin

> Coldest temp on record: -55° F

> Date(s): Feb. 4, 1996; Feb. 2, 1996

> Location(s): Couderay

Wyoming

> Coldest temp on record: -66° F

> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1933

> Location(s): Riverside Ranger Stn. (Yellowstone NP)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.