Environment

The Coldest Day Ever Recorded in Every State

By Angelo Young
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWnDH_0hAqynaZ00 After decades of denial by certain elements of society at large and the private sector in particular, the debate over whether or not global warming is occurring and, if so, whether human activity is to blame has become more specific. The question now is what to do about more frequent flood disasters, wildfires, and record-shattering heat waves in a world that’s heavily reliant on spewing greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere in return for economic growth and financial property. (Here are some natural landmarks already damaged or destroyed by climate change .)

It’s important to remember, though, that global warming doesn’t mean an end to cold weather For example, Oklahoma suffered one of its worst winter storms on record in 2011, when ice storms toppled trees and electrical lines, dropping up to 21 inches of snow in a state where winters are often relatively mild and short, and sending the mercury plummeting to -31º F.

To identify the coldest day in history in every state, 247 Wall St. reviewed the latest state records compiled by the State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC), a panel responsible for monitoring observations that may exceed all-time records for National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). (For comparison, see the hottest day on record in every state .)

Along with Oklahoma, two other states - Illinois and Maine - hold cold-snap records for the 21st century, their temperatures falling to -38º F and -50º F, respectively.

Some states still have cold records dating back more than a century. The winter of 1899, for example, inflicted record-low temperatures that still stand today in Ohio, Louisiana, and Florida. The years that hold the largest number of standing lowest-temp records are 1933 and 1985, each with four states.

Click here to see the coldest day every recorded in every state.

Predictably, most low-temperature records have been set in the dead of winter, mostly between early January and mid-February. However, Hawaii’s Maunakea Observatories , located on the summit of a dormant volcano at an altitude of 13,796 feet, recorded that state’s lowest-ever temperature of 12º F on May 17, 1979.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUCCl_0hAqynaZ00

Alabama
> Coldest temp on record: -27° F
> Date(s): Jan. 30, 1966
> Location(s): New Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAdVL_0hAqynaZ00

Alaska
> Coldest temp on record: -80° F
> Date(s): Jan. 23, 1971
> Location(s): Prospect Creek Camp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4TSI_0hAqynaZ00

Arizona
> Coldest temp on record: -40° F
> Date(s): Jan. 7, 1971
> Location(s): Hawley Lake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THoY6_0hAqynaZ00

Arkansas
> Coldest temp on record: -29° F
> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905
> Location(s): Brook Farm Pond (near Gravette)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EB5b_0hAqynaZ00

California
> Coldest temp on record: -45° F
> Date(s): Jan. 20, 1937
> Location(s): Boca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBhNT_0hAqynaZ00

Colorado
> Coldest temp on record: -61° F
> Date(s): Feb. 1, 1985
> Location(s): Maybell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agrwY_0hAqynaZ00

Connecticut
> Coldest temp on record: -32° F
> Date(s): Jan. 22,1961; Feb. 16, 1943
> Location(s): Coventry; Falls Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6LQS_0hAqynaZ00

Delaware
> Coldest temp on record: -17° F
> Date(s): Jan. 17, 1893
> Location(s): Millsboro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugxbl_0hAqynaZ00

Florida
> Coldest temp on record: -2° F
> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1899
> Location(s): Tallahassee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FlMGQ_0hAqynaZ00

Georgia
> Coldest temp on record: -17° F
> Date(s): Jan. 27, 1940
> Location(s): CCC Fire Camp F-16 (nr. Beatum)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NebbY_0hAqynaZ00

Hawaii
> Coldest temp on record: 12° F
> Date(s): May 17, 1979
> Location(s): Maunakea Observatories (Hawaii)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLEDS_0hAqynaZ00

Idaho
> Coldest temp on record: -60° F
> Date(s): Jan. 18, 1943
> Location(s): Island Park Dam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymyb7_0hAqynaZ00

Illinois
> Coldest temp on record: -38° F
> Date(s): Jan. 31, 2019
> Location(s): Mt. Carroll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lY7Z_0hAqynaZ00

Indiana
> Coldest temp on record: -36° F
> Date(s): Jan. 19, 1994
> Location(s): New Whiteland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUv7L_0hAqynaZ00

Iowa
> Coldest temp on record: -47° F
> Date(s): Jan. 12, 1912;Feb. 3, 1996
> Location(s): Washta; Elkader

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb9ZF_0hAqynaZ00

Kansas
> Coldest temp on record: -40° F
> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905
> Location(s): Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rppUX_0hAqynaZ00

Kentucky
> Coldest temp on record: -37° F
> Date(s): Jan. 19, 1994
> Location(s): Shelbyville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSNJh_0hAqynaZ00

Louisiana
> Coldest temp on record: -16° F
> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1899
> Location(s): Minden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHmgX_0hAqynaZ00

Maine
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Jan. 16, 2009
> Location(s): Big Black River (nr. Saint Pamphile, PQ)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5sef_0hAqynaZ00

Maryland
> Coldest temp on record: -40°F
> Date(s): Jan. 13, 1912
> Location(s): Oakland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDMp6_0hAqynaZ00

Massachusetts
> Coldest temp on record: -35° F
> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904; Feb. 15, 1943; January 12, 1981
> Location(s): Chester; Coldbrook; Chester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unwyb_0hAqynaZ00

Michigan
> Coldest temp on record: -51° F
> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1934
> Location(s): Vanderbilt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiF1L_0hAqynaZ00

Minnesota
> Coldest temp on record: -60° F
> Date(s): Feb. 2, 1996
> Location(s): Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biC2W_0hAqynaZ00

Mississippi
> Coldest temp on record: -19° F
> Date(s): Jan. 30, 1966
> Location(s): Corinth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3PKQ_0hAqynaZ00

Missouri
> Coldest temp on record: -40° F
> Date(s): Feb. 13, 1905
> Location(s): Warsaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RAXa_0hAqynaZ00

Montana
> Coldest temp on record: -70° F
> Date(s): Jan. 20, 1954
> Location(s): Rogers Pass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPrqR_0hAqynaZ00

Nebraska
> Coldest temp on record: -47° F
> Date(s): Feb. 12, 1899; Dec. 22, 1989
> Location(s): Bridgeport; Oshkosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7hfJ_0hAqynaZ00

Nevada
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Jan. 8, 1937
> Location(s): San Jacinto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxWm3_0hAqynaZ00

New Hampshire
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Jan. 22, 1885
> Location(s): Mount Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DrUjv_0hAqynaZ00

New Jersey
> Coldest temp on record: -34° F
> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904
> Location(s): River Vale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XFmb_0hAqynaZ00

New Mexico
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Feb. 1, 1951
> Location(s): Gavilan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1vaj_0hAqynaZ00

New York
> Coldest temp on record: -52° F
> Date(s): Feb. 18, 1979
> Location(s): Old Forge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOh1i_0hAqynaZ00

North Carolina
> Coldest temp on record: -34° F
> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985
> Location(s): Mount Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5KqT_0hAqynaZ00

North Dakota
> Coldest temp on record: -60° F
> Date(s): Feb. 15, 1936
> Location(s): Parshall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhqPC_0hAqynaZ00

Ohio
> Coldest temp on record: -39° F
> Date(s): Feb. 10, 1899
> Location(s): Milligan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m8Tc_0hAqynaZ00

Oklahoma
> Coldest temp on record: -31° F
> Date(s): Feb. 10, 2011
> Location(s): Nowata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4806vd_0hAqynaZ00

Oregon
> Coldest temp on record: -54° F
> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1933; Feb. 10, 1933
> Location(s): Ukiah; Seneca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXxr0_0hAqynaZ00

Pennsylvania
> Coldest temp on record: -42° F
> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1904
> Location(s): Smethport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdVfO_0hAqynaZ00

Rhode Island
> Coldest temp on record: -28° F
> Date(s): Jan. 11, 1942
> Location(s): Wood River Junction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBzsq_0hAqynaZ00

South Carolina
> Coldest temp on record: -19° F
> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985
> Location(s): Caesar's Head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pWOH_0hAqynaZ00

South Dakota
> Coldest temp on record: -58° F
> Date(s): Feb. 17, 1936
> Location(s): McIntosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWbKb_0hAqynaZ00

Tennessee
> Coldest temp on record: -32° F
> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1917
> Location(s): Mountain City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuweS_0hAqynaZ00

Texas
> Coldest temp on record: -23° F
> Date(s): Feb. 12, 1899; Feb. 8, 1933
> Location(s): Tulia 6NE; Seminole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBq42_0hAqynaZ00

Utah
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Jan. 5, 1913
> Location(s): Strawberry Tunnel (East)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgSTy_0hAqynaZ00

Vermont
> Coldest temp on record: -50° F
> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1933
> Location(s): Bloomfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFT0r_0hAqynaZ00

Virginia
> Coldest temp on record: -30° F
> Date(s): Jan. 21, 1985
> Location(s): Mountain Lake Biological Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMGmF_0hAqynaZ00

Washington
> Coldest temp on record: -48° F
> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1968
> Location(s): Mazama, Winthrop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxnPH_0hAqynaZ00

West Virginia
> Coldest temp on record: -37° F
> Date(s): Dec. 30, 1917
> Location(s): Lewisburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBaUp_0hAqynaZ00

Wisconsin
> Coldest temp on record: -55° F
> Date(s): Feb. 4, 1996; Feb. 2, 1996
> Location(s): Couderay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZAN2v_0hAqynaZ00

Wyoming
> Coldest temp on record: -66° F
> Date(s): Feb. 9, 1933
> Location(s): Riverside Ranger Stn. (Yellowstone NP)

CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#31
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
