ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 6

Related
paramuspost.com

CITIZEN LINDEN LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY SURPASSES 85% LEASED

LINDEN, NJ – Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, is now more than 85% leased, developer Accurate announced today. The collection of 234 residences and plentiful indoor and outdoor amenities has attracted renters from across New Jersey, the New York metro area, and others relocating from multiple states with a compelling combination of luxury, value, and convenience.
LINDEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition

Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent Control#Evictions#The Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Rent#Linus Realestate#Amaconn Realty Inc#Zillow Com#The Tenant Protection Act
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson

I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower

Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
BAYONNE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
thechiefleader.com

Chipotle will pay NYC workers $20M for violating city’s labor laws

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to about 13,000 current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Investigators from the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found that Chipotle had breached the city's Fair Workweek law...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community

When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy