Third Person Found Guilty In Connection With Everett Man's 2016 Murder

A third person has been found guilty of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old from Everett in 2016, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said.

Rigoberto Landaverde-Lemus, age 28, of Everett was found guilty of first-degree murder of Omar Wildredo Reyes on Monday, Aug. 8, the office reports.

He joins Christian Nunez, who was found guilty of second-degree murder on June 15, 2018, and Jose Vasquez Ardon, who was found guilty of first-degree murder on March 26, 2019.

Omar Wilfredo Reyes was found shot in the head beneath MS-13 graffiti under the Tileston Street Bridge in Everett around 12:20 a.m. on January 3, 2016, the office reports. Reyes was taken to a local hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators linked Ardon to Reyes' death through several messages he sent asking Reyes to meet. Reyes then met up with all three men at the underpass of the bridge where the shooting occurred, the office reports.

Reyes appeared to have been shot while listing to music as he was found with his headphones still playing, the office reports. He was also found with a 14-inch slash in his jacket.

Surveillance footage showed the three men and Reyes going under the bridge and a separate clip showed the trio leaving the underpass without Reyes on the same night, the office said. A subsequent search of Ardon's home and DNA testing linked Lemus to the crime as well.

Lemus' sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23, the office reports.