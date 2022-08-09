Read full article on original website
Family of 5-Year-Old Killed in Chicago Hit-and-Run Pleads for Answers
A Chicago family is left to cope with a heartbreaking tragedy after a 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday night. Taha Khan, who was set to start kindergarten in a few weeks at Sauganash Elementary, was struck by two vehicles near the intersection of Devon and Cicero on the city’s Northwest Side on Wednesday night.
Highland Park officials rethinking school safety following mass shootings
One mom says the school should consider banning all bags.
Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, expected to join twin in 3rd grade: family
"This is a huge motivation for Cooper as he is excited to return to the classroom and see his friends," the boy's family said.
Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year
School is about to begin, and Cooper Roberts is excited. This according to a statement from the family of the 8-year-old boy who is rehabbing a severe gunshot injury sustained in the Fourth of July attack in Highland Park. The statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 9, says that the chance to enter third grade, alongside […] The post Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year appeared first on The Record.
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
3 Plead Not Guilty in Shooting That Seriously Wounded Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer on Far South Side
Three men pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges of aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm in an incident last month that seriously wounded an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Far South Side. Bryant Hayes and Justen Krismantis, both 22, and Demitrius Harrell, 28, were all arrested shortly...
Driver sought in Evanston hit-and-run that damaged several vehicles
EVANSTON, Ill. - A driver crashed their car into several vehicles, causing minor injuries Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston. Evanston police said the crashes took place just after noon in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue. Descriptions of the vehicle and the driver have not been given. The southbound...
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
Man Accused of Firing Shots Inside Mall of America Arrested Near Chicago Barbershop
A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said. Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the...
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Chicago’s far Northwest Side on Wednesday night. According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:07 p.m. near the intersection of West Devon and North Cicero Avenue in the Edgebrook neighborhood, just south of the city’s border with Lincolnwood.
5-Year-Old Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver After Walking Into Street on Chicago-Lincolnwood Border
A 5-year-old boy succumbed severe head trauma early Thursday after being struck by two cars -- one of which fled the scene -- in the middle a busy intersection in Chicago's Sauganash neighborhood, just south of the city's border with Lincolnwood, police said. According to police, at approximately 9:07 p.m....
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Man in Custody, Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Shot by Police in Back of The Yards
A man is in custody and hospitalized in critical condition after a shootout with police took place Thursday night during an altercation in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood, authorities say. According to witnesses, the incident was chaotic, and video showing more than a dozen officers on the scene. A...
Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
Oswego man convicted of killing wife and 3 kids had unfair trial, lawsuit claims
The parents of convicted murderer Christopher Vaughn have filed a federal lawsuit, in which they claimed their son didn’t get a fair trial in Will County. Vaughn, of Oswego, is serving a life sentence for murdering his family in 2007.
