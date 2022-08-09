ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Family of 5-Year-Old Killed in Chicago Hit-and-Run Pleads for Answers

A Chicago family is left to cope with a heartbreaking tragedy after a 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Wednesday night. Taha Khan, who was set to start kindergarten in a few weeks at Sauganash Elementary, was struck by two vehicles near the intersection of Devon and Cicero on the city’s Northwest Side on Wednesday night.
The Record North Shore

Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year

School is about to begin, and Cooper Roberts is excited. This according to a statement from the family of the 8-year-old boy who is rehabbing a severe gunshot injury sustained in the Fourth of July attack in Highland Park. The statement released on Tuesday, Aug. 9, says that the chance to enter third grade, alongside […] The post Shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, moves to rehab center and plans to return to school this year appeared first on The Record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Violent Crime#School Soon
fox32chicago.com

Driver sought in Evanston hit-and-run that damaged several vehicles

EVANSTON, Ill. - A driver crashed their car into several vehicles, causing minor injuries Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston. Evanston police said the crashes took place just after noon in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue. Descriptions of the vehicle and the driver have not been given. The southbound...
EVANSTON, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NBC Chicago

Boy Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Chicago’s far Northwest Side on Wednesday night. According to police, the boy was struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:07 p.m. near the intersection of West Devon and North Cicero Avenue in the Edgebrook neighborhood, just south of the city’s border with Lincolnwood.
wjol.com

Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
fox32chicago.com

Long Grove man fires shots after teens pull car into wrong driveway: police

LONG GROVE, Ill. - A man has been charged with firing gunshots after two teenagers pulled their vehicle into the wrong driveway Tuesday night while searching for a friend's home in north suburban Long Grove. About 9:50 p.m., a male and female mistakenly pulled into a driveway in the 1800...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy