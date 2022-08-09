ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

readthereporter.com

Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey

Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
WESTFIELD, IN
indianaontap.com

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening

10 Aug Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. Becomes One of Largest Craft Whiskey Distilleries in the U.S. with Announcement of Westfield Facility Grand Opening. Posted at 17:19h in Beer Releases, Indiana Spirits News, Indy On Tap Featured News, West Fork Whiskey by Mark Lasbury 0 Comments. – 30,000 square-foot agritourism...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Café Euclid

The success of a popular wine shop and bistro has opened the door to another place to wine and dine. This is all about coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. Sherman is at Café Euclid in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars

On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

They’re dancing . . . dancing in the street!

Last weekend, the annual Noblesville Street Dance had people – you guessed it – dancing in the streets. As you can see above, the event organized by our friends at Noblesville Main Street was wildly successful. The Street Dance immediately followed the annual Art Fair on the Square. Main Street, the organization behind the Noblesville Farmers Market, is currently gearing up for the Chocolate Trail as well as Music & All That Jazz. Keep reading The Reporter for more details. You can also find out more at NoblesvilleMainStreet.org/events.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Walters vital to Brown County art scene

Zionsville resident Andra Walters usually spends three days each week in Brown County as the executive director of the Brown County Art Guild. “Andra is an inspiring woman and an important contributor to the vitality of the arts in Indiana,” said Annie Hawk, who serves as president of ChamberFest Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration

The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved

Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
CARMEL, IN
rejournals.com

Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million

Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Column: Eat local to help the earth

Travel and food are often inseparable. Many people plan their trips across the nation and around the world specifically to experience local culture and cuisine. How many of us, however, are consciously aware of the fact that food also travels to us? In fact, the number of miles that most food travels is astonishing. On average, processed foods travel 1,300 miles before landing on your plate, and produce travels even further – 1,500 miles on average.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!

Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

A brand new farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have been on the lookout for a farmer’s market on the northwest side of Indianapolis, look no further than the brand new Pike Farmer’s Market. Founded by two local farmers, the Pike Farmer’s Market is a brand new showcase of local farmers and vendors. With everything available from plants and flowers to fresh vegetables, the market offers a wide variety of products and produce to attendees.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Donations being accepted for repair of Miami Nation of Indians Building

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana need your help. Their Tribal Complex is the former Peru High School building built in 1938-39. The property was added to the National Historic Registry in the mid 2000s. The building is used to operate the Tribe, run a food bank which is open to all Miami County residents and beyond, store and archive historical artifacts, conduct Bingo from (main income), house a museum in, and hold a gift shop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Kimblewick by Del Webb’s Highly Anticipated Amenity Center Set to Open Summer 2023

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced Kimblewick by Del Webb ’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open at the Indianapolis-area community in Summer 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005064/en/ Kimblewick by Del Webb’s highly anticipated clubhouse and amenity center, known as The Carriage House, will grand open in Summer 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Number of bidders unclear for Grand Park

It remained unclear whether the city of Westfield received any bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials explore the possibility of selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. The deadline to submit bids for the 400-acre complex was Aug. 8. Sixteen entities met an April deadline...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Stafford devoted life to helping others

Cynthia Stafford was dedicated to helping others. “She had a teacher’s heart,” said her daughter, Andrea Brown. “Everything she encountered, she figured out a way to benefit somebody.”. Stafford, a Westfield resident who died July 23 at age 76, was a special education teacher at Noblesville High...
WESTFIELD, IN

