Last weekend, the annual Noblesville Street Dance had people – you guessed it – dancing in the streets. As you can see above, the event organized by our friends at Noblesville Main Street was wildly successful. The Street Dance immediately followed the annual Art Fair on the Square. Main Street, the organization behind the Noblesville Farmers Market, is currently gearing up for the Chocolate Trail as well as Music & All That Jazz. Keep reading The Reporter for more details. You can also find out more at NoblesvilleMainStreet.org/events.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO