29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Variety

How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming

Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
wegotthiscovered.com

Pierce Brosnan was cast as Dr. Fate because ‘Black Adam’ ‘needed a legend’

Pierce Brosnan is set to star as Doctor Fate in the upcoming Black Adam, and according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, that is because of his legendary status as an actor. Few details have been provided about Dr. Fate’s origin in the film adaptation, but in the DC comic books, the character Kent Nelson was the son of an archeologist who was bestowed with the powers of a sorcerer thanks to a magical helmet. He’s also one of the founding members of Justice Society of America. It requires a “special actor” to convincingly play the role of “basically, a legend,” Collet-Serra explained in an interview with Vanity Fair.
Popculture

Jesse Ventura Weighs in on New 'Predator' Prequel 'Prey'

Prey, the prequel to the Predator films, has finally landed on Hulu. Many fans are heaping praise upon the film, calling it a true follow-up to the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger film from 1987. This includes fans who actually starred in the first movie, namely Jesse Ventura. The former WWE superstar,...
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Gray Man’ closing in on Netflix’s all-time Top 5

It may not have been because of the reviews, but we all knew that reviews never had anything to do with the special sauce for streaming success anyway; indeed, The Gray Man, the latest action thriller from the Russo brothers, has continued its ascent up the Netflix ladder, currently sitting at the sixth most viewed Netflix movie within the first 28 days of its release, right above The Unforgivable and just below fellow Russo action flick Extraction.
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans question why almost every non-Marvel cinematic universe has failed

The entertainment industry loves to run a hot new trend into the ground, so it was inevitable that the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would lead to every studio with a decent amount of IP under its belt to follow suit and try to reap similar rewards to the ones enjoyed by Kevin Feige’s creation.
