Pierce Brosnan is set to star as Doctor Fate in the upcoming Black Adam, and according to director Jaume Collet-Serra, that is because of his legendary status as an actor. Few details have been provided about Dr. Fate’s origin in the film adaptation, but in the DC comic books, the character Kent Nelson was the son of an archeologist who was bestowed with the powers of a sorcerer thanks to a magical helmet. He’s also one of the founding members of Justice Society of America. It requires a “special actor” to convincingly play the role of “basically, a legend,” Collet-Serra explained in an interview with Vanity Fair.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO