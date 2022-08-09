Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s ‘Not Proficient’ Public School Students
The latest standardized test results show that the vast majority of West Virginia high school students who are about to graduate are considered not proficient in math or science. Just 21 percent of 11th graders are proficient in math and only 27 percent are proficient in science. Those are just...
West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia department of education reported about 1,200 teacher vacancies in 2021. This year, the number is expected to be 1,500. This shortage is impacting everything from SROs to sports referees, but one specific area is being hit the hardest. “So as of the close...
West Virginia gets a new superintendent of schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools. The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday. Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, […]
School safety plans not on the agenda at West Virginia Board of Education meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Student safety is on the minds of parents as they send their children back to school, but that topic was not on the monthly West Virginia State Board of Education meeting Wednesday. “This on our minds all the time, and so whether it’s discussed at a...
woay.com
State assessment results presented to West Virginia Board of Education
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) approved state summative assessment results of student performance during its August meeting in Charleston. The state’s public school assessments include the West Virginia Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the WV Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. Results showed slight increases in proficiencies. However, they also provided evidence that significant work remains to increase student proficiency.
West Virginia Board of Education approves State Superintendent’s transfer to the Schools for the Deaf and Blind
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job. On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327. Burch has been […]
How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
West Virginia State Superintendent switching roles, replacement chosen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has been approved as the Superintendent of West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. The job switch is effective immediately, officials say. The position change was approved unanimously by the State Board of Education Wednesday...
Kanawha County Commission issues statement opposing tax constitutional amendment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governing body of West Virginia’s largest county has been vocal during recent meetings about its opposition to a proposed amendment to the state Constitution granting the West Virginia Legislature the authority to eliminate taxes on certain items. Its members now want to make sure other municipal leaders — as well as state officials — understand the reason for their disapproval.
Preventing The Spread Of Swine Flu And Uncovering The Dental Gap On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, swine flu was recently detected at the Jackson County Junior Fair. The good news is, it's not considered much of a problem. But as Chris Schulz reports, with the West Virginia State Fair this week, state officials are taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
West Virginia to launch two broadband projects costing $6 million
(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval. The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband...
West Virginia jails under a state of emergency
WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday during a media briefing that the jails in the Mountain State are under a state of emergency. The Governor said the state of emergency is because of critical staffing issues and that there is a shortage of employees in the jail system. Gov. Justice says […]
Governor’s initiative to recruit, train, and strengthen West Virginia’s EMS workforce
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice recently announced the launch of a new initiative to address the state’s need for additional trained Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals – a challenge that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded through a $10 million portion of West Virginia’s...
State lawmakers, county officials discuss Amendment 2
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lawmakers are looking for ways to attract business to the state, and one way is by asking voters for permission to amend the State’s Constitution. One of the amendment on the November 8th ballot, Amendment Two, has Raleigh County Commissioners and those in other counties worried about public schools […]
The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program winding down, officials say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A statewide program that has helped renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF) recently announced eligibility changes for assistance under the Mountaineer Rental Assistance program. The application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help with rent and utility payments.
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program coming to an end
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s program to help renters pay for housing costs during the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down after paying out millions of dollars in rent and utility payments. Officials said the application portal will remain available for a limited time to first-time applicants seeking help...
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Local foreign exchange student reunited with Ukrainian family in West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Denys Pavlov is a 17-years-old who came to Buffalo High School last year from the Ukraine. As a foreign exchange student, he was planning to head back home, but when Russia invaded his country in February, everything changed for his family. “It was hard on me because I didn’t understand […]
West Virginia successfully transitions to 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) reports that West Virginia has successfully transitioned to the National Suicide Prevention’s three-digit number (988). The new number is modeled after the 911 emergency number to provide individuals immediate access to mental health resources. Additionally, individuals can contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline via phone, chat, or text to receive assistance.
