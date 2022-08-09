Read full article on original website
Related
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jason Momoa Admits He’s Been In Movies That Really ‘Sucked,’ But Doesn’t Seem To Have Regrets About Game Of Thrones
Jason Momoa admits he’s been in movies that have “sucked”, but has no regrets about his role in Game of Thrones.
ComicBook
HBO Max Is Losing a Bunch of Movies on Sunday Night
The arrival of a new month always brings both good and bad news to streaming services like HBO Max. On one hand, the first day of every month usually means a bunch of new movies and shows are added to the streamer's lineup. On the other hand, the last day of a given month also sees those same services lose a ton of films. The changing of a month usually brings an overhaul to the roster, and HBO Max will be undergoing that exact transformation as July turns to August.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Jason Momoa Revealed That He Actually Thinks One Of His Movies "Really Sucked"
"It [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
wegotthiscovered.com
A superpowered failure that killed an entire universe does too much on streaming
Fans have every right to be skeptical over Sony’s plans to build an interconnected universe of Marvel movies, because the studio has already tried and failed to do the exact same thing once before, and it didn’t end up working out very well for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon...
Netflix may be acquired by Microsoft
According to an analyst, Netflix may be doing some groundwork in preparation for a potential acquisition deal with Microsoft. In light of the company’s recent financial troubles where the streaming platform suffered a record-breaking loss of subscribers, the first of its kind since 2011, the speculation doesn’t seem very far-fetched. Not to mention the fact that Netflix even now foresees the loss of millions of more subscribers in the months to come, to the point of making the media company’s investors nervous.
The top movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is best known for its variety of TV series, its selection of movies can actually compete head-to-head with the film libraries of its rival streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To give you a glimpse of what kind of films the Disney-owned streamer offers, here’s a list of the top movies on Hulu right now.
geekspin
Netflix may sell its older shows to broadcast networks
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Some Netflix original series may soon air on broadcast networks around the world. According to a new Bloomberg report, higher-ups at the streaming service have debated syndicating its older TV shows to...
Lightyear Disney Plus release date announced
Lightyear is making its streaming debut next month. The computer-animated movie from Disney and Pixar will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting August 3rd. The film’s arrival date on the streaming service is in line with the 45-day theatrical window that Disney movies are getting, with the exception of a few blockbuster hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most Disney flicks in recent months. Lightyear opened in U.S. theaters on June 17th and is still playing in some cinemas across the country.
geekspin
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.https://geekspin.co
Comments / 0