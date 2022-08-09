If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s never too late to start preparing your skin to defend against signs of aging. There are various ways to age gracefully, whether it’s the latest skincare tool or beauty hack. And if you’re looking for a new trick, then you’re in luck. Paula’s Choice just dropped their latest serum to help you look the best at your age. The Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum visibly firms and improves creping in the skin — but this Paula’s Choice product is different from other anti-defying serums. It fights signs of aging in the face and neck that are due to a loss of estrogen. So, the final results are firmness, elasticity, and a smoother texture.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO