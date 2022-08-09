Read full article on original website
Students to honor Clayton middle schooler after death following football practice
CLAYTON -- Students at Clayton's Diablo View Middle School will wear light blue on Thursday's first day of the school year in honor of Braden Fahey, the student who died last weekend after losing consciousness after a youth football practice Friday evening at Clayton Valley Charter High School. As an ongoing tribute, Braden's family and friends have invited students to wear sports jerseys to school Monday to honor Braden's love of local sports teams.Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. Friday and transported Braden to a hospital. He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe...
KSHSAA proposal could change how private and public schools compete
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A proposal from the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) could change how the state’s public and private schools compete. The proposal sets up a “multiplier” factor for determining classification for private schools in the post-season. Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director for KSHSAA, said the plan is based on “success.” He […]
Local soccer team helps St. Francis School get ready for the school year
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One local sports team is spending their time off the field by giving back to the community. The Woodrow Wilson High School Girl’s Soccer Team went to St. Francis School in Beckley to help get them ready for the school year. The girls washed the walls and organized school uniforms and AR books […]
