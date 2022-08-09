CLAYTON -- Students at Clayton's Diablo View Middle School will wear light blue on Thursday's first day of the school year in honor of Braden Fahey, the student who died last weekend after losing consciousness after a youth football practice Friday evening at Clayton Valley Charter High School. As an ongoing tribute, Braden's family and friends have invited students to wear sports jerseys to school Monday to honor Braden's love of local sports teams.Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. Friday and transported Braden to a hospital. He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe...

