ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

country gal
2d ago

Brandon you were raised better than this. Idk know the reasoning behind it but you seriously need to watch your temper

Reply
4
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Otsego, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan man faces homicide charge after running over woman in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been arrested and charged with first-degree homicide after intentionally running over a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot. Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office say the woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Brandon Allen#Violent Crime#Jeep#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wincountry.com

Woman killed in car-pedestrian accident; suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A car-pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon has resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department was summoned to the Wal-Mart on 9th Street in Oshtemo on a report of a person being struck by a car in the store’s parking lot.
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy