Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Dangerous suspect’ arrested after January Montavilla neighborhood shooting
A man was arrested Wednesday and faces an attempted murder charge after a January shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood left one person hospitalized, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
kptv.com
MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
Man arrested, accused of attacking woman with basketball-sized rock
A convicted felon was charged Wednesday for attacking a woman in Portland with a rock the size of a basketball.
wufe967.com
Oregon man allegedly assaults woman by smashing 34 pound rock on her head
An Oregon man was arraigned on Wednesday after allegedly hurling a rock the size of a basketball at a woman moments after being released from an emergency mental health crisis center. On Aug. 9, a woman in the area was on a walk and observed 40-year-old Dwayne A. Simpson walking...
kptv.com
Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday night. A relative of the man is now pleading with the community to come together to end gun violence. Just before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush...
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
Gresham police to address spike in gun violence with enhanced patrols, visibility
GRESHAM, Ore. — A security camera mounted inside a business in downtown Gresham captured the moments when a man and woman ducked for cover as gunshots rang out Friday night. "It's so scary," Shelly Gray said. Gray is the owner of Equinox Tattoo Collective and Gallery on North Main...
Deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Wednesday afternoon, deputies were looking for a possibly armed suspect near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton. Residents who live in the area were asked to stay indoors. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was driving a stolen white...
opb.org
Police: Portland area crime ring trafficked 44,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 indicted
Beaverton police say they arrested the leader of a crime ring that’s responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021. Detectives say they identified 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle as the leader of the operation in March. They say they searched his waterfront Lake Oswego home last week, along with seven other properties, and seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters.
KXL
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Portland man gets 8 years in prison for killing man who helped police map out drug house
A Portland man was sentenced Monday to eight years and three months in state prison after prosecutors said he killed a man he believed had “snitched” to police four years ago. Daniel T. Harwood, now 31, pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon...
Police seek leads in 2021 fatal shooting outside Hillsboro bar
A man was shot to death outside a bar in Hillsboro over a year ago, and now authorities are calling on witnesses to step up.
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
KXL
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
KXL
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
