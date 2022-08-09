ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Attorneys#Violent Crime
KGW

Deputies call off search for possibly armed suspect in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Wednesday afternoon, deputies were looking for a possibly armed suspect near the intersection of Highway 26 and Northwest Murray Boulevard in Beaverton. Residents who live in the area were asked to stay indoors. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was driving a stolen white...
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Police: Portland area crime ring trafficked 44,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 indicted

Beaverton police say they arrested the leader of a crime ring that’s responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021. Detectives say they identified 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle as the leader of the operation in March. They say they searched his waterfront Lake Oswego home last week, along with seven other properties, and seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Three years since a man and woman from Estacada were murdered at an improvised target shooting area in the Mt. Hood National Forest, the search for their killer continues. 42-year-old Stacy Rickerd and 43-year-old Jeremy Merchant were shot and killed on August 12th, 2019. Their...
ESTACADA, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy