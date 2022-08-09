ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
NBC Los Angeles

All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection

Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
onscene.tv

Pursuit Vehicle Runs Red Light & Hits Innocent Driver | Norwalk

08.08.2022 | 12:57 AM | NORWALK – Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person’s vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects’ vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
San Diego Channel

Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway

A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
KGET

KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...

