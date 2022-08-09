Read full article on original website
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at a Lancaster intersection, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 25th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Police activity on 405 Freeway in Inglewood shuts down both lanes, prompting major traffic backup
Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood were shut down due to police activity Thursday and prompted a major traffic delay for drivers.
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
theavtimes.com
Person hit and killed by freight training, interrupting AV Line line Metrolink service
SUN VALLEY – A person was hit and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Wednesday morning in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m....
onscene.tv
Pursuit Vehicle Runs Red Light & Hits Innocent Driver | Norwalk
Cypress Police attempted to make a stop on a possible stolen vehicle around Katella and the 605 Freeway. The vehicle fled and officers went into pursuit. The pursuit then exited the freeway at Hoxie Ave./Imperial Highway where it ran a red light and crashed into an innocent person's vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole trapping the driver while the suspects' vehicle crashed, and five male suspects jumped from the vehicle as the car caught fire. Firefighters arrived and cut the victim out of the car he was trapped in. He was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The five suspects were taken into custody, no other injuries were reported.
One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank
One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m.
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
signalscv.com
Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
Innocent man babysitting 4-month-old grandson struck by gunfire during Arcadia standoff, son says
An innocent grandfather who was babysitting his 4-month-old grandson Wednesday evening was inadvertently shot when a gunman opened fire during a standoff with police in Arcadia.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Witnesses tried help man lying on South L.A. street before he was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers: LAPD
A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central. Witnesses saw the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to […]
San Diego Channel
Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
theavtimes.com
Motorists involved in double-fatal head-on crash in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – Authorities Monday identified two men who were killed early Sunday morning when the trucks they were driving crashed head-on in Palmdale. They were 24-year-old Christopher Pool and 45-year-old Ararat Nazarian, both from Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The double-fatal collision occurred around...
